AMERICAN DEFENSE SYSTEMS (OTC:ADFS) LAUNCHES ‘STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS’

ADFS is fundraising to make investments in other companies that have products or services crucial to the ADFS long term market strategy

American Defense Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFS)

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADFS Strategic Investments is fundraising to make their initial investments in other publicly traded companies that have products or services crucial to the ADFS long term market strategy. They will be specifically looking at undervalued stock prices, to give themselves room for immediate positive equity.

According to the press release, the two general guiding principles are to invest in companies that ADFS can form joint ventures with; and to do so in a manner that causes capital appreciation on the investment stock and on ADFS common stock as well. The industries ADFS is focusing on include ICT hardware, tracking software, third-party logistics, maritime construction, and maritime services.

ADFS will release additional information on the size and nature of these investments after a valuation of the shares available in the companies currently being audited.

Certain statements in this report; statements relating to the development, production, production rates, features and timing of existing and future products and technologies; statements regarding market growth and locations, and repair capabilities; statements regarding growth of our business and the means to achieve such growth; statements regarding growing market opportunities for products and the catalysts for that growth; statements regarding product demand, volume, production, delivery, and market share; statements regarding revenue, cash availability and generation, cash flow, gross margin, product pricing, spending, capital expenditure and profitability targets; statements regarding productivity improvements, cost reductions and capacity expansion plans, such as for customer deliveries, logistics and vehicle servicing; and statements regarding our investment in and the impact of changes to our customer delivery infrastructure, are “forward-looking statements” that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, and as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Investor Relations

American Defense Systems Inc. (OTC:ADFS)

3440 Toringdon Way

Suite 205, Room 218

Charlotte, North Carolina 28277-3191

investorrelations@adsfinc.com

www.adfsnews.com

www.adfsinc.com