Hoyer: Trump’s Impulsiveness, Irrationality, and Irresponsibility Has Put Our Economy and Millions of Americans at Risk

“Yesterday, President Trump reflected the same impulsiveness, irrationality, and irresponsibility that has characterized his entire presidency. In doing so, he put our economy and millions of Americans at risk. He has shown how dangerous he is as the President of the greatest nation on earth.

“It’s inexcusable that President Trump walked away from negotiations to provide relief to American families and small businesses struggling during this pandemic. Last week, the House passed an updated Heroes Act, which included the items the President mentioned during his late-night Twitter rant: direct payments to families, assistance to airlines, and loans to small businesses to keep their employees on the payroll. Instead of working with Democrats to reach a compromise, President Trump and Republicans have told the American people they’re on their own. If President Trump wants to help families and small businesses, he will restart negotiations with Democrats on a comprehensive relief package to support our entire economy during this prolonged pandemic. We must get this done now!”