Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 887 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,417 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer: Trump’s Impulsiveness, Irrationality, and Irresponsibility Has Put Our Economy and Millions of Americans at Risk

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement on President Trump’s late-night tweets on items already passed by House Democrats last week:

“Yesterday, President Trump reflected the same impulsiveness, irrationality, and irresponsibility that has characterized his entire presidency. In doing so, he put our economy and millions of Americans at risk. He has shown how dangerous he is as the President of the greatest nation on earth. 

“It’s inexcusable that President Trump walked away from negotiations to provide relief to American families and small businesses struggling during this pandemic. Last week, the House passed an updated Heroes Act, which included the items the President mentioned during his late-night Twitter rant: direct payments to families, assistance to airlines, and loans to small businesses to keep their employees on the payroll. Instead of working with Democrats to reach a compromise, President Trump and Republicans have told the American people they’re on their own. If President Trump wants to help families and small businesses, he will restart negotiations with Democrats on a comprehensive relief package to support our entire economy during this prolonged pandemic. We must get this done now!”

You just read:

Hoyer: Trump’s Impulsiveness, Irrationality, and Irresponsibility Has Put Our Economy and Millions of Americans at Risk

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.