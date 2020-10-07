TCEQ approves fines totaling $383,091

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $320,284 against 18 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one agriculture, five air quality, one multimedia, one municipal wastewater discharge, four petroleum storage tank, and four public water system.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one air quality and one petroleum storage tank.

In addition, on Oct. 6, the executive director approved penalties totaling $62,807 against 27 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Oct. 21, 2020. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.