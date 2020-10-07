Twinkly Kicks Off the 2020 Holiday Season

The Milan-based company shines a light on this holiday season with their smart home décor

MILAN, NEW JERSEY, ITALY, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October 7th, 2020, [Milan, Italy] – Providing a seamless decorating experience, Twinkly is excited to officially launch the 2020 holiday season. With three months until Christmas, the brand is unveiling Twinkly Music, which gives color and shape to sound, a new re-designed app with a powerful effect wizard, and additional LED string sizes for a customizable decorating experience! Whether it may be an outdoor patio, tablespace, or Christmas tree, let the colors do the talking with Twinkly this holiday season.



Twinkly Music: The “Light” of the Party

Twinkly Music gives users the ability to sync lights to any music or playlist. This USB powered device allows smart homeowners to connect their Twinkly lighting décor with any music source (e.g. loudspeaker, computer, etc.) creating a captivating lighting experience.

Twinkly Music, in combination with any light sest, offers much more than just music sensitivity: its cutting-edge algorithms decode any sound source in real time to identify relevant musical elements to create a combined audio-visual experience. Thanks to the patented Computer Vision feature of the Twinkly app, which is able to detect the exact position of each LED through a smartphone camera, any LED in a Twinkly setup can take its role to bring music to life.

Power in the Palm of Users’ Hands

Twinkly’s app has also been upgraded with new features such as the Effect Wizard, to create stunning effects. Users will have the ability to choose, adjust, and mix different patterns to create unique compositions with ease using intuitive gestures. The new playlist manager also gives the ability to save multiple effects and run them automatically, while the re-designed UI completes the app.

Light Up Your Life

Twinkly now offers additional lighting options to users with new string sizes, colors, and shapes! Traditional LEDs are now available in 100-600 string sizes in multi-color RGB, Special Edition RGB+White, and AWW (Amber, Warm White, and Cold White) color sources. Outside of the traditional LED strings, Twinkly offers Clusters, Icicles, Curtains, Festoon lights, and Spritzers.

The 2020 product suite features LED Light Strings (200-600 LEDs), Twinkly Music, Clusters, Icicles, Curtains, Festoon lights, and Spritzers, all available for purchase now on Twinkly.com.

About Twinkly

Ledworks is an Italian startup whose mission is to bring digital innovation to the world of consumer and professional lighting. Ledworks is the creator of Twinkly Smart Decor - a product suite of lighting with many innovative features that can be controlled via a smartphone app. Twinkly’s innovative and customizable LED lights offer unlimited combinations of colors and patterns, giving consumers the ability to customize their holiday and home decorations right from their smartphone.

Contact:

Francesca Marzullo

press@twinkly.com