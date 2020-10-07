iprospectcheck Study finds 1 in 5 Americans Wrongly Believe Driving Under the Influence is Not a Criminal Offense
USA, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent survey conducted by iprospectcheck--a leading national provider of employment background check and screening solutions--3,220 drivers across the nation provided their views on laws related to driving under the influence.
According to the survey results, 1 in 5 Americans believe driving under the influence is not a criminal offense. In the state of North Dakota, over half of the respondents believe that driving under the influence is a civil offense rather than a criminal one, while in Wyoming, only 8% of respondents have incorrect views.
Other findings from the survey include:
• Over 1 in 10 admitted to having driven while over the legal alcohol limit.
• 17% of drivers do not know what the legal alcohol limit to drive is in their state.
• Two-thirds of employees indicated they would report a colleague for driving under the influence.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, DUI cases have been on the rise in many states. Drunk driving is a serious, criminal offense, with thousands of people killed every year from alcohol-related car accidents. Not only is drunk driving dangerous, but the legal repercussions can include hefty monetary fines, license suspensions, and even jail time.
iprospectcheck President, Matthew Rodgers, summarizes: “Having limited options to socialize in bars and with friends means more Americans are drinking and/or using marijuana at home, which can impair users' judgment more than usual during these stressful times.”
To view the complete survey, please visit https://iprospectcheck.com/is-driving-under-the-influence-considered-a-criminal-offense/
For more information about iprospectcheck, visit iprospectcheck.com or call 888-808-9997.
About iprospectcheck
With an exceptionally client-focused culture driving everything we do, iprospectcheck provides fast, accurate, compliant and affordable employment screening solutions. We believe employers deserve a responsive and caring strategic screening partner. We serve our clients through a highly-integrateable online platform that provides the perfect balance between human and artificial intelligence. By enhancing legal compliance and reducing liability, we empower employers with the tools and information they need to create and maintain a safe and secure workplace. With an average turnaround time of 21 hours, and many reports being completed within minutes, iprospectcheck is your employment screening provider of choice. Contact us today for a free consultation.
Matthew Rodgers