The Eisner Foundation Awards Puerto Rico's Arecma The Eisner Prize For Intergenerational Excellence
The Prize includes a $150,000 gift in recognition of an exceptional non-profit organization that unites generations to create positive change in its community.LOS ANGELES, CA, US, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Eisner Foundation announced today that The Recreational and Educational Community Association of Barrio Mariana de Humacao, or ARECMA, will win this year’s Eisner Prize for Intergenerational Excellence. The Prize includes a $150,000 cash gift in recognition of an exceptional individual or non-profit organization that unites multiple generations to bring about positive, lasting changes in its community.
“ARECMA has leveraged intergenerational connections to create resiliency in their community,” said Michael D. Eisner, founder of The Eisner Foundation. “From their intergenerational leadership model to their age-inclusive programming, ARECMA is focused on creating both the physical and social infrastructure that allows Humacao to thrive.”
ARECMA focuses on community self-management, cooperation and solidarity, and individual and collective social responsibility across generations. It serves the residents of the Mariana neighborhood in Humacao, Puerto Rico, by providing services and facilities that bring residents of all ages together. In particular, ARECMA promotes education and economic development through a summer camp, health and job fairs, recreational activities, and community events including the annual Breadfruit Festival.
ARECMA’s 38-year legacy shows how intergenerational solutions create connected, resilient communities that can mitigate the effects of natural disasters and other challenges. After Hurricane Maria in 2017, existing social connections and infrastructure allowed this relatively isolated community to recover quickly, despite not having water or power for months in the aftermath. During the Covid-19 pandemic, ARECMA staff and volunteers distributed food to residents in need, deployed social work students to address mental health concerns, and implemented safety guidelines to reopen community facilities as quickly as possible.
"It is an honor for us to receive the Eisner Prize, we are very excited and grateful to be this year’s recipient,” said Susana Sanabria, Executive Director of ARECMA. “This Prize supports the growth of initiatives that promote intergenerational participation and integration, it allows us to employ people of different ages to manage ARECMA’s projects and increase our services. In addition, this provides visibility to the Organization so that more people can contribute, collaborate and benefit from our services."
The Eisner Foundation has honored a wide range of individuals and nonprofits with The Eisner Prize since the first was awarded to Nancy Henkin and the Temple University Intergenerational Center in 2011. Other previous winners include DOROT in New York, Generations United in Washington, D.C., Bridge Meadows in Portland, and Encore.org in San Francisco. While The Eisner Foundation's grantmaking is generally focused in Los Angeles County, The Eisner Prize is designed to recognize exceptional intergenerational models across the United States.
“ARECMA was initially brought to our attention by our friends at the Hispanic Federation,” said Trent Stamp, CEO of The Eisner Foundation. “As we learned more about the incredible intergenerational work they have done to build community among people of all ages, it was clear that they deserving of the Eisner Prize.”
“We are thrilled to add ARECMA to the impressive list of Eisner Prize laureates,” said Jane B. Eisner, President of The Eisner Foundation. “Their intergenerational approach to serving Humacao has created a truly connected community with profound benefits to all its residents.”
About The Eisner Foundation
The Eisner Foundation identifies, advocates for, and invests in high-quality and innovative programs that unite multiple generations for the enrichment of our communities. The Eisner Foundation was started in 1996 by Michael D. Eisner, then-Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, and his wife Jane in order to focus their family’s philanthropic activities. The Eisner Foundation gives an estimated $7 million per year to nonprofit organizations based in Los Angeles County. In 2015, The Eisner Foundation became the only U.S. funder investing exclusively in intergenerational solutions. To learn more about The Eisner Foundation, please visit http://www.eisnerfoundation.org.
The 2020 Eisner Prize Winner: ARECMA