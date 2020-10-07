7 October 2020

FDF Scotland's response to Nicola Sturgeon's announcement on coronavirus restrictions

Responding to Nicola Sturgeon's announcement on the latest Coronavirus restrictions, Food and Drink Federation (FDF) Scotland's Chief Executive Officer, David Thomson, said:

“We are extremely disappointed to see the additional restrictions on Scotland's fragile hospitality and food service sector, which will of course have a knock-on impact on our food and drink suppliers.

“Food and drink producers supplying hospitality need certainty and good news during these difficult times.

“We urge the Scottish Government to work with the UK Government to ensure hospitality businesses and the food and drink companies that supply them are supported to survive and thrive during these challenging times.

“This will allow the hospitality sector and their suppliers to play their part in Scotland's economic recovery and the creation of more jobs long-term.”

