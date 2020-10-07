Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 943 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,373 in the last 365 days.

FDF Scotland's response to Nicola Sturgeon's announcement on coronavirus restrictions

7 October 2020

FDF Scotland's response to Nicola Sturgeon's announcement on coronavirus restrictions

Back to list of articles

Responding to Nicola Sturgeon's announcement on the latest Coronavirus restrictions, Food and Drink Federation (FDF) Scotland's Chief Executive Officer, David Thomson, said:

“We are extremely disappointed to see the additional restrictions on Scotland's fragile hospitality and food service sector, which will of course have a knock-on impact on our food and drink suppliers.

“Food and drink producers supplying hospitality need certainty and good news during these difficult times.

“We urge the Scottish Government to work with the UK Government to ensure hospitality businesses and the food and drink companies that supply them are supported to survive and thrive during these challenging times.

“This will allow the hospitality sector and their suppliers to play their part in Scotland's economic recovery and the creation of more jobs long-term.”

Note to Editors:

Food and Drink Federation (FDF) Scotland is the voice of the Scottish food and drink manufacturing industry – Scotland's largest manufacturing sector and is a is a division of the FDF - the voice of the UK food and drink manufacturing industry.

More information

Contact Kirsty Ritchie, Food and Drink Federation Scotland, at: kirsty.ritchie@fdfscotland.org.uk, or 0131 222 8040.

Back to list of articles

COVID-19 Advice for Food and Drink Manufacturers

The FDF is providing companies with updates and advice throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.

COVID-19 Advice

UK Export Statistics

Export Stats - MAIN - promobox

FDF publishes quarterly reports on the food and drink export performance of the UK. Food and Drink exports is one of the great stories for the UK and a great way to highlight the strength of our industry over the last few years.

H1 2020

Q1 2020

Full Year 2019

Q3 2019

H1 2019

Q1 2019

Older reports

You just read:

FDF Scotland's response to Nicola Sturgeon's announcement on coronavirus restrictions

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.