Dr. Jo Jorgensen Stumps for Gold Votes in the Golden State this Sunday
Libertarian presidential candidate meets supporters, media in Anaheim, Sacramento.
People don’t need to be forced by the government to take coronavirus seriously. People naturally want to protect their own health and the health of the elderly and those with preexisting conditions”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Libertarian presidential candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen, who appears on all 50 states’ ballots (plus D.C.), will be campaigning in California on Sunday, for one day only. Jorgensen will be attending a meet-and-greet with supporters in Anaheim in the morning, followed by an evening rally in the Sacramento area, reaching out to voters eager to hear her campaign’s hopeful message of “Real Change for Real People.”
— Jo Jorgensen
“California, like many states, has suffered under government’s picking of winners and losers, keeping large corporate stores open while dismissing small businesses as unessential and claiming they are not responsible enough to address health and safety concerns in order to stay open,” said Honor “Mimi” Robson, chair of the Libertarian Party of California. “Dr. Jorgensen has talked about sensible approaches, where small businesses can employ sanitary and social distancing measures just as effectively as the large corporate stores, which have been allowed to remain open during these many months.”
“People don’t need to be forced by the government to take the coronavirus seriously. People naturally want to protect their own health and the health of the elderly and those with preexisting conditions,” Jorgensen said. “While I believe wearing masks is a good idea, the government should not force individuals to wear masks against their will. However, private organizations and private property owners should do what they think is necessary, of course, to protect their customers, employees, and constituencies. That may include requiring masks, social distancing, or other measures.”
Much of California is still on lock-down, with many counties banning indoor dining, and schools being forced to use distance learning. At its events, the Jorgensen campaign encourages people to wear masks and employ social distancing, and they encourage those not feeling well to stay home.
Event details (times subject to change):
• The midday meet-and-greet will be held at Brewheim, 1931 E. Wright Circle, Anaheim, from 11 A.M.–1 P.M. PDT. Tickets required; admission runs from $40 to $450.
• The evening rally will be held at Acton Academy Placer, 725 Vernon St., Roseville. Doors open at 5:15 P.M.; program runs 6–7 P.M. PDT. General admission tickets are free; VIP tickets are $250.
RSVP: Tickets for either event can be ordered via the campaign web site at: Jo20.com/events
Media advisory: Rain or shine! The candidate will have media availability at these tour stops.
A mult box will be available at the rallies, although no risers. Personal distancing protocols will be followed; the campaign will provide hand sanitizer and masks.
For a full list of upcoming Jorgensen–Cohen 2020 campaign events, visit Jo20.com/events.
For questions or to schedule an interview with Dr. Jorgensen during her California campaign stops, contact:
Elizabeth Brierly, Media Managing Director via email at ElizabethBrierly@Jo20.com or by phone at (408) 930-4172, or Elizabeth “Betz” Stump, Media Coordinator for California, via e-mail at Betz@Jo20.com or by phone at (510) 828-2281.
About the Libertarian Party: The Libertarian Party (LP) was founded in 1971 and is the third largest political party in the United States. The Libertarian, Democratic, and Republican parties are the only political parties that will appear on the ballot in all fifty states (plus D.C.) this November. The LP seeks to expand personal freedoms, dramatically reduce taxes, decrease interference in the economy, and avoid meddling in overseas conflicts. The LP of California is an affiliate of the national Libertarian Party; learn more at www.Ca.LP.org.
About Jorgensen–Cohen 2020: Dr. Jo Jorgensen is the 2020 Libertarian Party presidential nominee, and was the party’s 1996 vice-presidential nominee. She is a businesswoman, entrepreneur, and senior lecturer at Clemson University. She holds an MBA and a Ph.D. in Industrial/Organizational Psychology. Dr. Jorgensen and vice-presidential candidate Jeremy “Spike” Cohen were nominated at the party’s national convention, the first ever on-line national political convention, held in May. Learn more about Jorgensen–Cohen 2020 at Jo20.com.
Mimi Robson
Libertarian Party of California
+19164461776
