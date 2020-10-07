For Immediate Release:

October 7, 2020

Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 8, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Ashland Ashland County Ashland County Landfill Ashtabula Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #2 Morgan Township Belmont City of St. Clairsville Butler Butler County Land Reutilization Corporation Clark Mad River Township* Cuyahoga Downtown Cleveland Improvement Corporation Darke City of Greenville Delaware Delaware County Convention and Visitors Bureau Fairfield Lancaster Port Authority Franklin Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District Public Health Care Initiative Benefit Council Guernsey Village of Old Washington Hamilton City of Sharonville Hamilton County Village of Addyston* Village of Fairfax Village of Mariemont Village of Terrace Park Huron City of Willard Jackson City of Jackson Lawrence Buckeye Joint County Insurance Council Logan Logan County Lorain Lorain County Lucas Richfield Township Madison Monroe Township Mahoning CASTLO Community Improvement Corporation Medina Medina County Agricultural Society Meigs Letart Township Miami City of Troy Montgomery City of Centerville Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority Muskingum Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority Ross Southern Ohio Council of Governments Sandusky City of Clyde Sandusky County Combined General Health District Shelby Village of Port Jefferson Stark City of North Canton Summit City of New Franklin Richfield Joint Recreation District Summit County Land Reutilization Corporation Washington City of Belpre Wood City of Rossford Milton Township

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111