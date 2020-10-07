Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 8, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 8, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Ashland
Ashland County
Ashland County Landfill
Ashtabula
Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #2
Morgan Township
Belmont
City of St. Clairsville
Butler
Butler County Land Reutilization Corporation
Clark
Mad River Township*
Cuyahoga
Downtown Cleveland Improvement Corporation
Darke
City of Greenville
Delaware
Delaware County Convention and Visitors Bureau
Fairfield
Lancaster Port Authority
Franklin
Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District
Public Health Care Initiative Benefit Council
Guernsey
Village of Old Washington
Hamilton
City of Sharonville
Hamilton County
Village of Addyston*
Village of Fairfax
Village of Mariemont
Village of Terrace Park
Huron
City of Willard
Jackson
City of Jackson
Lawrence
Buckeye Joint County Insurance Council
Logan
Logan County
Lorain
Lorain County
Lucas
Richfield Township
Madison
Monroe Township
Mahoning
CASTLO Community Improvement Corporation
Medina
Medina County Agricultural Society
Meigs
Letart Township
Miami
City of Troy
Montgomery
City of Centerville
Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority
Muskingum
Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority
Ross
Southern Ohio Council of Governments
Sandusky
City of Clyde
Sandusky County Combined General Health District
Shelby
Village of Port Jefferson
Stark
City of North Canton
Summit
City of New Franklin
Richfield Joint Recreation District
Summit County Land Reutilization Corporation
Washington
City of Belpre
Wood
City of Rossford
Milton Township
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
