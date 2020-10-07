Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 8, 2020

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

October 7, 2020                                                                    

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 Ashland

Ashland County

 

Ashland County Landfill

 

 Ashtabula

Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #2

 

Morgan Township

 

 Belmont

City of St. Clairsville

 

 Butler

Butler County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

 Clark

Mad River Township*

 

 Cuyahoga

Downtown Cleveland Improvement Corporation

 

 Darke

City of Greenville

 

 Delaware

Delaware County Convention and Visitors Bureau

 

 Fairfield

Lancaster Port Authority

 

 Franklin

Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District

 

Public Health Care Initiative Benefit Council

 

 Guernsey

Village of Old Washington

 

 Hamilton

City of Sharonville

 

Hamilton County

 

Village of Addyston*

 

Village of Fairfax

 

Village of Mariemont

 

Village of Terrace Park

 

 Huron

City of Willard

 

 Jackson

City of Jackson

 

 Lawrence

Buckeye Joint County Insurance Council

 

 Logan

Logan County

 

 Lorain

Lorain County

 

 Lucas

Richfield Township

 

 Madison

Monroe Township

 

 Mahoning

CASTLO Community Improvement Corporation

 

 Medina

Medina County Agricultural Society

 

 Meigs

Letart Township

 

 Miami

City of Troy

 

 Montgomery

City of Centerville

 

Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority

 

 Muskingum

Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

 Ross

Southern Ohio Council of Governments

 

 Sandusky

City of Clyde

 

Sandusky County Combined General Health District

 

 Shelby

Village of Port Jefferson

 

 Stark

City of North Canton

 

 Summit

City of New Franklin

 

Richfield Joint Recreation District

 

Summit County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

 Washington

City of Belpre

 

 Wood

City of Rossford

 

Milton Township

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

