TheHamptons.com is Available for Acquisition!

These premium domain names are the perfect opportunity for savvy individuals or companies/agencies to acquire THE BRAND NAME associated with each market. ”
— Fred Mercaldo, CEO Geocentric Media
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When we all think of “The Hamptons” visions of oceanside afternoons, charming rural atmosphere, historic charm, wealth and exclusivity, and home to a “who’s who” of executives and stars enter our minds. But much more than a seasonal hub of towns, villages and hamlets along the east end of Long Island, The Hamptons is quickly becoming a year round option for many “big city” executives fleeing problematic urban life. This is resulting in an incredible uptick in real estate prices, with 4 of The Hamptons locations ranking in the top 10 median prices in the US.

According to a recent article in PropertyClub.NYC, post pandemic real estate prices include the following Hamptons towns:

1. Sagaponack. $3.79M Median Price
4. Bridgehampton. $2.98M Median Price
7. Amagansett. $2.55M Median Price
10. Water Mill. $2.28M Median Price

From Calvin Klein to Brooke Shields; Anderson Cooper and Robert DeNiro; Alex Baldwin to Beyonce and Jay-Z….hundreds of celebrities own mansions and estates in this iconic area. But the area is also dominated by top executives in the financial and business community. Meadow Lane has been dubbed “Billionaires Lane” as many of industry’s top net worth leaders call The Hamptons home.

Amagansett, Bridgehampton, East Hampton, Sagaponock, Sag Harbor, Southhampton, Wainscott, Watermill and Montauk are just some of the top destinations and “neighborhoods” in The Hamptons.

As the world changes from newsprint to digital, not only in media and delivery of news, but also in e-commerce, researching Events, Real Estate, Restaurants and “all things local” for both residents and visitors, it is more important than ever to secure your best digital domain address. Premium domain names, in particular pure geographic brands, have long been referred to as digital “ocean front real estate.” Well, TheHamptons.com represents “ocean front real estate” in more ways than one.

Fred Mercaldo, CEO of Geocentric Media, Inc is the exclusive broker for TheHamptons.com. Mercaldo says, “I could not be happier that we have been chosen to broker a deal for TheHamptons.com. We now have 2 of the most famous and valuable locations and brands in the world we are representing: TheHamptons.com and Malibu.com….we have both coasts covered!”

While there are an incredible volume of events, society, local businesses and more to report on in The Hamptons, Mercaldo believes the best use of TheHamptons.com, like Malibu.com, is to focus on the real estate market. Mercaldo adds, “People looking to buy into high end communities do not know the top real estate agents and agencies in each market; buyers will most likely end up on the pure City branded domain portal for their real estate research, along with what else each community has to offer. These premium domain names are the perfect opportunity for savvy individuals or companies/agencies to acquire THE BRAND NAME associated with each market, and dominate both the sales side and also the listing side of the residential real estate market in these super wealthy locations.

Mercaldo expects this brand to sell quickly; interested Buyers should contact Mercaldo at Info@GeocentricMedia.com as soon as possible to discuss this acquisition.

