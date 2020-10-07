CBD Nation® Web Domain Goes on Sale Today in China.

China This package deal gives buyers the opportunity to jump in quickly and efficiently into one of the biggest growth markets in today’s free market economy

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, October 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEImportant Update on CBD NationWeb Domain SaleGoGoPay LLC releases a statement of non-affiliation regarding its sale of the registered CBD Nationweb domain and trademarked company logoSan Diego, CA, September 7, 2020 – GoGoPay LLC put the registered trademark CBD Nation, web domain www.cbdnation.com and market ready company logo up for sale on August 20, 2020 and is releasing an important information update today. The web domain was purchased from GoDaddy in 2013 and the CBD Nationtrademark was registered in 2017. CBD Nationdid not create nor is affiliated with creating a cannabis documentary film or related Facebook, Instagram or other social media accounts and pages, or any related brick and mortar storefronts. Any such use of the CBD Nationname in the marketplace is unauthorized and is considered theft. GoGoPay LLC is the sole owner of the registered trademark CBD NationThis package deal gives buyers the opportunity to jump in quickly and efficiently into one of the biggest growth markets in today’s free market economy. Take advantage of this rare find. Save valuable time and resources on company logo development and the trademark registration process – get ahead of the game.Registered Trademark The CBD Nation® registered trademark (#5312245) allows the provision of on- line computer and searchable databases in the field of medical information, including medical testimony and preventative care information. The international classification encompasses medical services, veterinary services, hygiene and beauty (people/animals), agriculture, horticulture and forestry services.LogoLogos are the vanguard of any company. They are the image that people see in their mind’s eye when the company name is broached and the image that triggers the memory of a company’s name on sight.Standing out in the ever-growing crowd of CBD companies is a challenge for any business trying to make inroads into the industry. A well-designed logo is one of the primary tools of a company to accomplish this task. The CBD Nationlogo was created by carefully considering its orientation, scalability, location, environment and medium to provide versatility and clear recognition.About the Logo DesignerThe logo was designed by an experienced mechanical designer who is well versed in multiple platform, 3D virtual solid modeling and technical trade graphics. He creates renderings and images for trade magazines and company literature. This designer also has over two decades of experience in component design for launch vehicles, satellites, space probes and military applications. Projects include the CSEM Mars Rover, NASA Parker Solar Probe, Space-X Dragon, Crew Dragon and Falcon 9.About GoGoPay LLCGoGoPay LLC is a talent agency located in downtown San Diego and focuses on integrating technology with traditional talent matching methods. The company’s technology system allows talent and talent seekers to find the right match in a streamlined and effective process.For more information about the CBD Nationdomain sale, please contact Gavin Lamar at info@gogopay.cash.