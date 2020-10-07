Alpine Macro Launches U.S. Bond Strategy Coverage
Veteran Fixed Income Strategist Mark McClellan Heads Up New U.S. Bond ServiceMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpine Macro has announced the launch of its new U.S. Bond Strategy publication today. The new strategy service is tailored specifically for fixed income managers or any investor who cares about U.S. credit securities. The service is led by Mark McClellan, Alpine Macro's Chief U.S. Bond Strategist.
"Mark had a distinguished career at the Bank of Canada in the early 1990s and joined BCA Research in 1996 to head the firm's U.S. fixed income team. More than two decades as the company's top bond strategist t, Mark developed a global reputation as one of the great thinkers and forecasters in fixed income markets, financial economics, and central bank policy. I have no doubt that our clients will benefit from our U.S. bond coverage," said Tony Boeckh, Alpine Macro's Editor-in-Chief.
"Alpine Macro’s U.S. Bond Strategy will primarily focus on U.S. corporate fixed income securities, municipal bonds and asset-backed securities. There are increasing complexities, risks and opportunities in this vast investment universe. Mark’s background and expertise will help our clients navigate the crosscurrents of the U.S. fixed income markets,” added Chen Zhao, Founding Partner and Chief Global Strategist at Alpine Macro.
"I am so thrilled to rejoin so many of my former BCA colleagues and friends at Alpine Macro. It’s just like the good old days. We look forward to providing unique insights and useful investment advice to our clients around the world," said Mark McClellan.
About Alpine Macro: Founded in 2017, Alpine Macro is a leading independent global investment strategy research firm based in Montreal, Canada. Alpine Macro focuses on the analysis of major macro-economic forces and specializes in forecasting the direction of global financial markets, while providing actionable recommendations on investment strategy and asset allocation.
