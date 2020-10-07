The Virtual Mom Collective Born as a Response to Covid-19
An online platform for Mothers seeking support during #thisnewnormal
The Virtual Mom Collective - Making Connections that Matter
The Virtual Mom Collective Born as a Response to Covid-19
An online platform for Mothers seeking support during #thisnewnormal
The Virtual Mom Collective (VMC) was created by a pair of #workingmoms – Denise A. Castro and Odalys Quevedo, during #thisnewnormal as a response to the spread of COVID-19. As a result supporting the infinite need to connect moms during these times of quarantine and social distancing the VMC grew exponentially. Its foundation as an online platform is for #mompreneurs who seek support in making connections accessible and flexible. Many of our moms have networked and collaborated as a result of meeting at the VMC. We empower and uplift all moms (SAHM and working) while social distancing. We advocate for gender equality in the workplace, and highlight marginalized groups and minority female entrepreneurs across the globe. We partner with inclusive brands and support small businesses that align with our values to bring our members products and services that they can trust.
VMC offers support and community engagement through an open membership portal program. We host webinars and monthly events hosted by female motivational speakers who own their own business and or work in female led positions in the workforce. If you would like to feel connected to other moms during #thisnewnormal. Then, the Virtual Mom Collective would love to welcome you as a valued member to its kind inclusive community.
For more information please contact Denise A. Castro, Founder of VMC at www.virtualmomcollective.com
