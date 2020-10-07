Innovation Leader to Speak at Appalachian Storage Hub Conference

New Thinking Is Coming to the Appalachian Basin Which Will Yield Impressive Results

Perry Babb and KeyState Natural Gas Synthesis are a great asset to our Appalachian Storage Hub Conference” — Joe Barone, President and Founder, Shale Directories,

PENN VALLEY, PA, U.S., October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monetizing stranded natural gas has always been a challenge. An innovative approach can be profitable, environmentally friendly and push back imports according to Perry Babb, CEO of KeyState Natural Gas Synthesis.

The proposed $400 million facility would bring 800 construction and permanent jobs to center of Pennsylvania in Clinton County. It would convert stranded natural gas into hydrogen and ammonia for industrial, medical transportation and agricultural transportation uses and urea for diesel exhaust fluid (DEF).

“We have to focus on the environmental concerns,” Babb told Shale Directories. “Carbon capture and storage is key part of our plan. Our preliminary design calculation is a 70% reduction in CO2 I compared to a typical facility. Secondly, we will produce DEF, which reduces the emissions profile of diesel trucks and equipment.” DEF has been EPA mandated for new diesel engines since 2008 and eliminates 90% of nitrogen oxide emissions while improving fuel consumption by 3 to 4%. “We will be producing our own shale gas onsite for power and as feedstock. Our gas will move through our own new gathering system from our own new wells, resulting in a closed methane system and ideal to monitor and remediate fugitive methane emissions.

Babb will be a featured speaker at the 4th Annual Appalachian Storage Hub Conference on November 5th at the Hilton Garden Inn in Southpointe, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. The conference is produced by Shale Directories and TopLine Analytics. “Perry Babb and KeyState Natural Gas Synthesis are a great asset to our Appalachian Storage Hub Conference,” stated Joe Barone, President and Founder, Shale Directories.

KeyState was formed to utilize shale gas present on its Partner, Frontier Natural Resources’, 7000 Winner tract, part of a former coal mining area. Continuing on the environmental theme, within the 7,000 remote acres, only 30 acres of the 300-acre Keystone site will be developed. The remainder will be a buffer to create a major new native Pennsylvanian Elk habitat in conjunction with local and State experts.

A member of the Governor’s Action Team said, “KeyState is a case study in public private partnership,” Babb said. “We discovered that site was located within a Federal Qualified Opportunity Zone, an area designated as a distressed community with chronically high unemployment and poverty, long ago reliant on coal surface mining which has been shut down.” Babb went on to outline relationships with Penn State University, the US Department of Energy, Department of Agriculture HUD, and many more State and Federal agencies.

“Perry Babb’s innovative approaches, environmental focus, and partnership with local, State and Federal agencies will provide our attendees with a how-to clinic that they can take back to their own operations,” said Tom Gellrich, President and Founder, TopLine Analytics. “It’s a rare opportunity to gain insight from an innovator like Babb.”

For more information about Appalachian Storage Hub Conference. www.appastorage.com

