District Technology Profiles | Nebraska Department of Education

Future Ready District Technology Profile 2020 – 2021.

The Future Ready District Technology profile is being postponed from October 2020 until January 2021. More detailed information inlcuding when the collection will open and close will be shared closer to January 2021. A PDF version of the 2020-2021 Future Ready District Technology Profile will be linked on this webpage just prior to the collections opening date. This will give districts a chance to review and begin to seek out the necessary data. In addition, an updated FAQ document to answer common questions a district may have on completing the profile will also be shared in January 2021.

NOTE: The School District Superintendent needs to ensure the profile is completed. The profile information is best completed by a district team who has the information related to each of the sections or questions. This team could include: District and Building Technology staff, District Curriculum personnel, Principals or Teacher Leaders, Instructional Leaders, and Professional Development personnel. It is suggested that the team complete the PDF version first then enter the data into the profile on the portal. Data must be entered in order of the profile and cannot be skipped.

Data collected from the profile will be shared back out to school districts through the Nebraska Education Profile (NEP) website in the late Spring/Summer 2021. Districts will be able to print a copy of their completed profile immediately after their final submission for their own records. In addition, the data will be shared through a newly developed data visualization tool that is under development (postponed last year due to COVID needs) and will be released after this years collection has been completed with an anticipated release in the Summer of 2021. More information on this tool will be shared after the collection is completed.

If you need a copy of your 2019-2020 Technology Profile data from last year contact Dorann Avey via email at dorann.avey@nebraska.gov or feel free to download a copy from the “About Us” section of your districts NEP webpage.

If you have other questions, please contact nde.digitallearning@nebraska.gov.

NOTE FOR ESU’S – The ESU’s did not be complete a district technology profile. If an ESU would like to see an ESU reports of their member schools data, they should request a copy from their ESU Administrator.

NON-PUBLIC Schools will also receive updated information regarding the collection of the 2020-2021 District Technology profile closer to the January 2021 release date.

