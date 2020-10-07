Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
We receive Child and Adult Care Food funding through direct-deposit into the General Fund but there is no coding for those funds in the General Fund. How do we identify this transaction? | Nebraska Department of Education

Since this funding is being direct deposited into your General Fund, a reversing entry can take care of that transaction.

This can be corrected by submitting a State of Nebraska W-9  & ACH Enrollment Form to set up direct deposit for state funding directly into the School Nutrition Fund.  This form is available at the bottom of the page at this:  https://www.education.ne.gov/fos/forms/

Submit the completed form to Paul Haas at paul.haas@nebraska.gov

 

 

