We receive Child and Adult Care Food funding through direct-deposit into the General Fund but there is no coding for those funds in the General Fund. How do we identify this transaction? | Nebraska Department of Education
Since this funding is being direct deposited into your General Fund, a reversing entry can take care of that transaction.
This can be corrected by submitting a State of Nebraska W-9 & ACH Enrollment Form to set up direct deposit for state funding directly into the School Nutrition Fund. This form is available at the bottom of the page at this: https://www.education.ne.gov/fos/forms/
Submit the completed form to Paul Haas at paul.haas@nebraska.gov