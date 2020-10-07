What function and object code should we use for Activity Fund expenditures? | Nebraska Department of Education

The disbursement functions available in the Activity Fund are 2900 – Other Support Services and 3200- Enterprise Operations.

The easiest way to see what object codes that are available in the all of the school district funds is by viewing the Master Account Code List and using the filter function located on Row 1.

For example, to see all of the available disbursement codes in the Activity Fund, click the down arrow next to Account Code at the top of Column A and enter 05-2-0 into the “Search” box. To see all of the revenue codes available in the Activity Fund, enter 05-1-0 into the “Search” box.