Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,440 in the last 365 days.

What function and object code should we use for Activity Fund expenditures? | Nebraska Department of Education

The disbursement functions available in the Activity Fund are 2900 – Other Support Services and 3200- Enterprise Operations.

The easiest way to see what object codes that are available in the all of the school district funds is by  viewing the Master Account Code List and using the filter function located on Row 1.

For example, to see all of the available disbursement codes in the Activity Fund, click the down arrow next to Account Code at the top of Column A and enter 05-2-0 into the “Search” box. To see all of the revenue codes available in the Activity Fund, enter 05-1-0 into the “Search” box.

 

You just read:

What function and object code should we use for Activity Fund expenditures? | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.