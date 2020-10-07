Important Information for the Community – MVHS IT Update
EINPresswire.com/ -- UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) was made aware of a possible intrusion to our information technology (IT) system. As a result, and with an abundance of caution, we are taking preventive action, which includes temporarily suspending all internet access and any internet-based applications. Right now, we are working with third party experts in cybersecurity to assess our internal IT systems. At this point, there is no indication that there has been unauthorized access to patient health information.
Given the COVID-19 pandemic and the evolution of cloud-based technology in healthcare and in communications, there will be a temporary disruption to certain organizational operations and all MVHS departments are using alternative methods to sustain patient care operations. Our goal is to restore secure internet access for all users – employees, providers, patients and their families, and the community – as swiftly as possible.
Our priority remains the safe and efficient delivery of care to our patients and community - this has not been disrupted. This does not affect visiting hours or scheduled appointments at MVHS locations.
Important information for patients, families and the community to know:
- All emails being sent to an MVHS email from outside the network will not work. Additionally, MVHS employees and medical staff will not be able to email externally from their MVHS email account.
- MyChart will not work during this downtime.
- The MVHS Careers page for job applications will not work during this downtime. Those looking to apply for a job may apply in person in the HR Office at 1724 Burrstone Road, New Hartford.
- The guest WiFi network will not work during this downtime. This means patients and visitors will need to use cellular data to access the intranet while in our facilities.
FaceTime and Skype may be temporarily unavailable to our patients and residents during this time.
- The MVHS website, mvhealthsystem.org, will not work during this time.
- All scheduled appointments have not been affected and will remain as scheduled.
- Visitor hours will remain in place at St. Luke’s and St. Elizabeth. These are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- For any questions, please call the hospital switchboards at 315-624-6000 (Faxton and St. Luke’s Campuses) or 315-801-8100 (St. Elizabeth Campus) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
