Hematology/Oncology Group to Join MVHS

Hematology/Oncology Group to Join MVHSMOHAWK VALLEY, NY, USA, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UTICA, N.Y. – The Hematology/Oncology group of Drs. Atul Butala, Samir Desai and Alicia DeTraglia will join the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) Medical Group, effective Monday, October 5, 2020. The new name of the practice will be the MVHS Hematology/Oncology Group.
¬“We are so pleased that Drs. Butala, Desai and DeTraglia are joining MVHS,” said Darlene Stromstad, FACHE, MVHS President and CEO. “The addition of these talented hematologists/oncologists speaks to our commitment to cancer care in this region and provides the solid foundation upon which we can develop additional services to meet the needs of the population we serve.”
The offices of Drs. Butala, Desai and DeTraglia, located in Utica (Faxton Campus), Rome and Herkimer will remain in their current locations and the contact information will also remain the same.
“Drs. Desai and DeTraglia and I have run our practice out of the Faxton Campus for many years, so we see it as a smooth transition to now work in partnership with MVHS and its Cancer Center,” said Dr. Butala. “We want to assure our patients that they will have the same providers and experience they have always had with us. We are excited about this new partnership with MVHS and look forward to helping to strengthen cancer diagnosis and treatment in our region.”
The MVHS Hematology/Oncology Group is accepting new patients and can be reached at 315-798-9300.
