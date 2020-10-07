Hematology/Oncology Group to Join MVHS

Hematology/Oncology Group to Join MVHS

MOHAWK VALLEY, NY, USA, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UTICA, N.Y. – The Hematology/Oncology group of Drs. Atul Butala, Samir Desai and Alicia DeTraglia will join the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) Medical Group, effective Monday, October 5, 2020. The new name of the practice will be the MVHS Hematology/Oncology Group.

¬“We are so pleased that Drs. Butala, Desai and DeTraglia are joining MVHS,” said Darlene Stromstad, FACHE, MVHS President and CEO. “The addition of these talented hematologists/oncologists speaks to our commitment to cancer care in this region and provides the solid foundation upon which we can develop additional services to meet the needs of the population we serve.”

The offices of Drs. Butala, Desai and DeTraglia, located in Utica (Faxton Campus), Rome and Herkimer will remain in their current locations and the contact information will also remain the same.

“Drs. Desai and DeTraglia and I have run our practice out of the Faxton Campus for many years, so we see it as a smooth transition to now work in partnership with MVHS and its Cancer Center,” said Dr. Butala. “We want to assure our patients that they will have the same providers and experience they have always had with us. We are excited about this new partnership with MVHS and look forward to helping to strengthen cancer diagnosis and treatment in our region.”

The MVHS Hematology/Oncology Group is accepting new patients and can be reached at 315-798-9300.

Caitlin McCann
Mohawk Valley Health System
+1 315-624-5433
email us here

You just read:

Hematology/Oncology Group to Join MVHS

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Caitlin McCann
Mohawk Valley Health System
+1 315-624-5433
Company/Organization
Central New York Care Collaborative, Inc.
109 Otisco St. 2nd Floor
Syracuse, New York, 13204
United States
+1 315-703-2960
Visit Newsroom
About

The Central New York Care Collaborative (CNYCC) cnycares.org. is a partnership that connects more than 2,000 healthcare and community-based service providers in six counties across Central New York--Cayuga, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego. The primary goal of the collaborative is to serve the population by improving the coordination of services, enhancing the quality of performance outcomes, and creating an overall better system of care. Since 2015, CNYCC has worked closely with over 150 network partners in developing programs to address the physical, behavioral, and social needs of patients across the region

More From This Author
Important Information for the Community – MVHS IT Update
Hematology/Oncology Group to Join MVHS
St. Joseph’s Health Earns CHIME HealthCare’s Most Wired Recognition for the 11th Consecutive Year
View All Stories From This Author