St. Joseph’s Health Earns CHIME HealthCare’s Most Wired Recognition for the 11th Consecutive Year
SYRACUSE, NY, USA, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is pleased to announce that St. Joseph’s Health has earned 2020 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recognition as a certified level 8 health care system. The CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program conducts an annual survey to assess how effectively healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health and care in their communities.
“We are honored once again to be recognized by CHIME as ‘HealthCare's Most Wired’,” said Chuck Fennell, vice president for information services and chief information officer at St. Joseph’s Health. “St. Joseph’s Health is committed to enhancing connectivity and improving the coordination of patient care across our entire system through innovative advancements in information technology. This is an acknowledgement of the outstanding care provided by our entire health care team.”
“Digital technology has been a driver of innovation in healthcare for many years now, but never to the degree that we saw in 2020 with the pandemic,” said CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell. “The Digital Health Most Wired program underscores why healthcare organizations keep pushing themselves to be digital leaders and shows what amazing feats they can achieve. This certification recognizes their exemplary performance in 2020.”
A total of 29,135 organizations were represented in the 2020 Digital Health Most Wired program, which this year included four separate surveys: domestic, ambulatory, long-term care and international. The surveys assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in healthcare organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading.
Each participating organization received a customized benchmarking report, an overall score and scores for individual levels in eight segments: infrastructure; security; business/disaster recovery; administrative/supply chain; analytics/data management; interoperability/population health; patient engagement; and clinical quality/safety. Participants can use the report and scores to identify strengths and opportunities for improvement. Participants also received certification based on their overall performance, with level 10 being the highest.
This is the third year that CHIME has conducted the survey and overseen the program. In each successive year, CHIME has expanded the survey to capture more types of organizations that serve patients across the continuum of care. CHIME also continues to promote the program internationally to provide a global overview of digital health advancements.
As in past years, CHIME will publish an industry trends report based on Digital Health Most Wired responses from U.S. participants. The 2020 National Trends Report is scheduled to be released in November during CHIME20 Digital.
