Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 959 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,461 in the last 365 days.

Kristalina Georgieva: The Long Ascent from the Depths of the Crisis

Kristalina Georgieva: The Long Ascent from the Depths of the Crisis

October 6, 2020

Kristalina Georgieva says the global economy has picked up, but the calamity is far from over. (IMF photo)

As the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on people and economies across the globe, the IMF and World Bank prepare for their second round of virtual meetings since the start of the crisis. In her customary curtain raiser speech, IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva says while next week's outlook will show a small upward revision to the 2020 global forecast, countries are facing what she calls "The long ascent"—a difficult climb that will be uneven, uncertain and prone to setbacks.

Transcript

Kristalina Georgieva is IMF Managing Director

You just read:

Kristalina Georgieva: The Long Ascent from the Depths of the Crisis

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.