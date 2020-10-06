Kristalina Georgieva: The Long Ascent from the Depths of the Crisis

October 6, 2020

Kristalina Georgieva says the global economy has picked up, but the calamity is far from over. (IMF photo)

As the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on people and economies across the globe, the IMF and World Bank prepare for their second round of virtual meetings since the start of the crisis. In her customary curtain raiser speech, IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva says while next week's outlook will show a small upward revision to the 2020 global forecast, countries are facing what she calls "The long ascent"—a difficult climb that will be uneven, uncertain and prone to setbacks.

Transcript

Kristalina Georgieva is IMF Managing Director