Allentown Braces & Invisalign Available from Exeter Orthodontics

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Braces and Invisalign in Allentown are available from Exeter Orthodontics. Whether patients opt for traditional braces or Invisalign aligners, they’ll pay one all-inclusive price.

“Both braces and Invisalign cost only $3,995,” explains Dr. John Pardini, orthodontist in Allentown. “No matter the length of treatment or the complexity of their case, our price will never change.”

Exeter Orthodontics keeps costs low by using advanced technology, an experienced team, and an efficient business model. Included in the cost of braces are x-rays, retainers, adjustments, repairs, and emergency visits.

There are benefits to both orthodontic options. Traditional braces remain the most successful treatment and technology has helped improve their comfort and appearance. Meanwhile, Invisalign aligners are a favorite among adults because they can be removed as needed.

To learn more about braces in Allentown, request an appointment with the Lehigh Valley orthodontists at Exeter Orthodontics by visiting https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. New patients are being accepted.



About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

