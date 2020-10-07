DHGE Survey Shows Value of Workforce Development During COVID-19
More than 95% of students report course helped them manage new responsibilities during the crisis
Nurses are the champions and heroes of today. We need to help them cope with the rising pressures and give them the skills they need to succeed.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As burnout and layoffs continue to rise among healthcare workers, an increasing number are seeking solutions to help them weather the storm. A new survey by Dignity Health Global Education (DHGE) shows that continuing education programs can play an important role in giving employees the skills they need to overcome job stress and continue to grow professionally.
— Kim Deese, DHGE’s Certificate in Nurse Leadership instructor
An internal survey conducted by DHGE with graduates of its Certificate in Nurse Leadership shows that 95 percent reported the course content was valuable in helping with their responsibilities during COVID, with 41 percent stating it was “very valuable.” More than 90 percent said that the course helped them quickly adapt to changing circumstances, and more than 70 percent noted it helped them remain resilient in the face of the ongoing stress in healthcare today.
DHGE’s Certificate in Nurse Leadership was developed with Duke Corporate Education (Duke CE, part of Duke University), along with recognized nursing industry leaders. The 16-week online program provides two-years-worth (32 hours) of Continuing Education Units (CEUs). It contains practical applications about the knowledge needed for today’s workplace, including modules highlighting ways to build personal resilience, motivate and coach others, lead change, and think strategically. Other modules focus on hard skills needed by leaders, including budgeting and navigating regulatory rules. DHGE also offers a leadership course for non-nursing professionals entitled Certificate in Healthcare Leadership, which was also with Duke CE.
With the ongoing pandemic, nurses and other healthcare professionals may face layoffs and furloughs. Those who remain are working longer hours and face unprecedented workplace pressures. More than 40 percent of non-physician healthcare workers noted they are experiencing depression and anxiety. Many are also looking for ways to ensure they retain their jobs, get new positions and better manage the many pressures they encounter.
Despite the workload and stress associated with COVID-19, close to 80 percent of the nurses surveyed reported they had not considered leaving the profession. Respondents report that staff education and teamwork, as well as open communication about stressful situations, were especially valuable learnings from the program.
“Nurses have become the recognized champions and heroes of today,” said Kim Deese, MBA, AA, BSN, an instructor for DHGE’s Certificate in Nurse Leadership and the System Director of International Nursing and Clinical Services for Dignity Health International. “We need to help them cope with the rising pressures and give them the skills they need to succeed. Targeted workforce development programs, developed with healthcare industry experts, can make a real difference.”
The course has also had a direct impact on students' careers. While having completed the program within the past few months, close to 60 percent of graduates report they have received a raise, promotion, gotten a new job, or taken on new responsibilities. More than 45 percent state they now have more job satisfaction.
To see a video from a recent student, click here. For more information on DHGE and Duke CE’s Certificate in Nurse Leadership, visit https://dhge.org/our-programs/nurse-leadership-certificate-duke-ce/
About DHGE
Dignity Health Global Education (DHGE) is an independent healthcare workforce development company providing virtual courses in the U.S. and globally. Dedicated to providing customized educational opportunities and a student-centric experience, DHGE develops programs and workforce development solutions with industry, for industry. It achieves this goal by partnering with top-ranked academic institutions, including Duke CE, Pepperdine Graziadio Business School, Arizona State's Thunderbird School of Management, and thought-leading industry professionals. Courses offered range from Healthcare and Nurse Leadership Certificates to degree programs, including a Master of Global Management in Healthcare Services, an RN to BSN, and an RN to MS in Nursing, as well as an innovative healthcare mini-MBA. For more information, visit www.dhge.org.
