LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1 Habit Press Launching the Largest Book Ever Published on Entrepreneurial Habits, Featuring 300 Entrepreneurial Habits from 150 Contributors.

Co-Authored by Steven Samblis and Forbes Riley

Wednesday, October 7, 2020 (Los Angelas, CA) – 1 Habit Press, Inc. is pleased to announce on October 16, 2020; the company will launch the World’s largest book on Successful Entrepreneurial Habits called 1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success. The book is Co-Authored by Steven Samblis and Forbes Riley with contributions by some of the most successful Entrepreneurs on the Planet.

This 800 page book will become an instant classic and the Road Map to operating at the highest level in your entrepreneurial endeavors. It will be available in 39,000 locations worldwide between bricks and mortar and online outlets. 1 Habit Press is publishing the book in Paperback, Hardcover, eBook, and Audiobook formats.

1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success includes Celebrated Entrepreneurs from all walks of life, including:

Sharon Lechter - New York Times Bestselling Co-Author of Rich Dad Poor Dad

Frank Shankwitz – Founder of the Make–A–Wish Foundation

Joe Theismann - Super Bowl Winning Quarterback

Prescott Ellison - Grammy Award-winning drummer

Brian Smith - Founder of UGG Boots

Rob Angel - Creator of Pictionary

Chuck Liddell - Hall of Fame Mixed Martial Artist, Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champ

Les Brown - Motivational Speaker, Author

Alec Stern - Co-Founder of Constant Contact

Kevin Sorbo - Producer, Director, Lead Actor in Hercules, The Legendary Journeys

Kerry Gordy - Multi-Platinum Music Producer

Paul Logan - Actor, Producer, Writer, Fitness Superstar

Marla Gibbs - Actress, 5 time Emmy Nominee, Golden Globe Nominee

Gary Lockwood - Star of 2001: A Space Odyssey, and the Star Trek pilot episode

Steven Samblis, the creator of the 1 Habit book series, stated… “In times of great need, companies like ours must be on a mission to offer easy to digest knowledge to help people maintain their journey towards success. Entrepreneurial Success has never been more important than it is today. Though large in scale, one only needs to find 1 Habit in this book and apply it - to change their lives forever. If you apply five Habits, you may just change the world!”

Order the book from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/HabitTM-Entrepreneurial-Success-Life-Changing-Turbo-Charge-ebook/dp/B08HKX3GTL

1 Habit Press is honored to be joined in 1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success by Featured Contributor, Eleni Anastos.

Eleni Anastos is a Prosperity Coach and Business Strategist who helps entrepreneurs and executives make more money. She created a virtual prosperity program to assist her clients to increase income, have greater impact, and live the lifestyle they desire. Through Eleni’s proprietary assessments and proven techniques, you will bust through money and mindset blocks. Wasting no time in getting results, Eleni helps leverage your abilities and opens the gateway to abundance in all areas of your life and business. Think of her as Tony Robbins meets Suze Orman, with a little no-nonsense Detroit sass thrown into the mix.

Eleni Anastos can be reached for interviews or comments at eleni@elenianastos.com.

About 1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success

What separates struggling small business owners from the powerfully rich? CEO’s who seems to have everything working in their favor. They both embody Entrepreneurial Spirits, but one has superior HABITS. Little shifts from mindset to management skills can create stronger leadership, increased revenue, and ultimately serve a bigger impact.

To achieve unimaginable business success and financial wealth, you have to change your Habits to reach the upper echelons of Entrepreneurship. You must develop a Positive Habitual Entrepreneur Mindset, a way of thinking that comes from learning the best Entrepreneurs’ vital Habits.

1 Habit™ for Entrepreneurial Success brought together some of the greatest Entrepreneurial Minds on the Planet and asked them each two simple questions. What is the 1 Habit that had the most significant impact on your life? What was the 1 un-Habit you needed to get rid of to clear your pathway to success? This book is the result. All you need is 1 Habit to change your life forever!

For more details: www.1Habit.com

About 1 Habit Press, Inc.

1 Habit Press is a vertically integrated media company with a focus on the development of human potential.

Our main business is publishing the 1 Habit book series. We believe that just 1 Habit can change your life forever. The series is built around the theme of Habits. In each book, Contributors share the 1 Habit that has served them the greatest in life and why this Habit has been so important.

Our books cover a spectrum of needs from 1 Habit For a Thriving Home Office to 1 Habit to Beat Bullying. We have published six books in the last year and have another 25 in the works for release in the next 24 months.

With the book series and other projects, we embark on a journey to discover where greatness and peak human potential comes from. As we do, we share this knowledge through many forms of media, from Movies, Books, TV Shows, Podcasts, and much more.

About Steven Samblis

Steve is a six times best selling author in 18 months. He is the creator of the bestselling 1 Habit book series and founder of 1 Habit Press, Inc.

About Forbes Riley

Forbes Riley mesmerizes audiences with her authentic, inspirational style that is second to none. Often referred to as Oprah meets Tony Robbins, she transports, transforms, and transfixes audiences from 100 to 10,000. As one of the pioneers behind the As Seen on TV infomercial phenomenon, Forbes Riley has hosted 180+ infomercials and guested on QVC/HSN generating more than $2.5 billion in global sales, including Jack Lalanne Juicer, Montel Williams Healthmaster, and her signature fitness product, SpinGym that sold more than 2 million units.

As a health and fitness expert, Forbes was inducted into the National Fitness Hall of Fame. She is the Co-Author of the 1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success. Forbes cherishes her successes, but most important to her is her family and helping others live up to their true potential.