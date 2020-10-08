SocialBox.Biz Exploring How Universities and Organisations Handle Outdated IT
In order to reduce Scope 3 emissions and digital exclusion, smart donations are on the riseLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at SocialBox.Biz has been exploring the ways in which local universities and organisations are handling their outdated IT and encouraging universities and other organisations to engage in smart donation programs such as the Laptops for Homeless Initiative for purposeful reuse of old yet still usable tech from these large entities and businesses.
For example, SocialBox.Biz connected with University of Edinburgh to learn about their circular economy for IT; this process ensures that old IT equipment isn’t wasted. Instead, it’s given new purpose through multiple local programs that are in place. Altogether, these programs help the university reduce Scope 3 emissions while helping those in need. SocialBox.Biz has been a major advocate for programs of this nature for years. Many excellent studies are also available on the University of Edinburgh website highlighting just how much energy and natural resources goes into that processes of making new electronics and especially how and where they are sourced.
A University of Edinburgh spokesperson said: "Digital inclusion has been one of the pledges made and delivered on by the University under past Social Impact Pledges, and continues to be a strategic priority for the University through its community engagement work. As a founding member of the independent monitoring organisation, Electronics Watch, the University has been working to make its electronics use more socially responsible."
SocialBox.Biz team commented: "We have been helping organisations meet their sustainability goals and we know that local social impact is very important for Universities to show non education benefits that their institutions bring to the society to attract students and grants. For councils social obligation is even more real when it comes to improving local areas as it is well in within the remit of local councils to help people in need with digital inclusion."
Other universities and organisations who’ve been engaged by SocialBox.Biz include The University of Law, University of Surrey, Hounsow Council, Waltham Forest Council, Westminster City Council, Enfield Council, Camden Council and Greater London Authority.
Cllr Dinah Barry, Enfield Community First Group Leader said:
The work Socialbox.biz does benefits everyone: those who donate know they have put something they no longer need to good use, those who do the upgrades learn and develop valuable skills and of course those who receive the laptops and tablets are once more able to see and speak to their loved ones, ending the misery of loneliness and isolation. Finally we all benefit – less damage is done to our environment because fewer resources are taken from the planet. As one of my residents wrote: “I was particularly pleased to know that reconditioned laptops are going to be available to those in need. So many of my older friends have never joined the computer and internet generation. Now is definitely the time to learn new skills. They are at an extreme disadvantage otherwise.”
SocialBox.Biz aims to add more universities, schools, and councils looking to meet sustainability goals to the Laptops for Homeless Initiative. In addition, SocialBox.Biz is now offering a low cost consultancy for councils to help create digital inclusion initiatives in their local area, reducing digital exclusion, and meeting policies such as The Climate Change Act.
House of Lords and Local Elected Members across parties signed a letter to help SocialBox.Biz to extend their initiative that places working reused laptops with open source software into the hands of those in accommodation services. SocialBox.Biz is highlighting the importance of digital inclusion now more than ever.
One of the signatories, London Liberal Democrat Councillor Anton Georgiou said: Everyone deserves access to the tools to enable them to achieve their full potential. The work being done by SocialBox.Biz, is leading the way with initiatives like Laptops for the Homeless and Vulnerable.
Councillor David van der Burg, a Green Party Councillor from St. Helens said: Digital inclusion is incredibly important, and by reusing equipment you are helping to reduce waste and other environmental impacts.
