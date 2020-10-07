Catheter and Medical Design, LLC Announces Randall Sword as New CEO
Medical device industry executive joins CMD, a rapidly growing designer and manufacturer of advanced catheter delivery systems.ROSEVILLE, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catheter and Medical Design, LLC (“CMD”) announced today the appointment of Randall Sword as its new CEO, effective October 1, 2020. Mr. Sword brings over 30 years of leadership and medical device industry experience to CMD, most recently as President and CEO of N2 Biomedical, a provider of nanoengineered coating services to the medical device industry. Prior to that he was Senior Director of Strategy and M&A at TE’s Medical Business Unit, and CEO and President of AdvancedCath, a designer and manufacturer of coronary catheter systems. His career also includes several executive sales positions with Creganna Tactx Medical, and MedSource Technologies.
Mr. Sword is joining the CMD senior executive team and the Board of Directors to drive its organic growth and acquisition strategy. Mr. Sword joins a team, led by President and Chief Operating Officer, Lucian Bejinariu, who will continue to drive operational excellence, investments in customer R&D and an expansion of its Minneapolis-St. Paul area facilities.
“I am excited to join the CMD team and have the opportunity to work with Lucian again,” said Mr. Sword, “and I am honored to build on the strong foundation laid by the former owners who built CMD into one of the medical device industry’s leading suppliers of complex catheter delivery systems. We will continue to focus on advanced and deflectable catheters used in coronary, peripheral vascular and endosurgical procedures. Medical device OEMs prefer to partner with suppliers who can streamline their development processes and then provide flexible manufacturing services as they scale. Today, CMD is one of the best, most innovative and easiest to work with suppliers of advanced catheter systems. As we look to the future, I will work to add complementary technologies to further build and add value to our strategic customers and in the process, build on this platform by pursuing complementary acquisitions and internal capabilities.”
About Catheter and Medical Design, LLC
Headquartered in Roseville, MN, Catheter and Medical Design, Inc. (“CMD”) develops and manufactures complex catheter-based delivery systems for a broad range of interventional and endosurgical applications, with a primary focus on the cardiovascular market. CMD provides exceptional service to global medical device manufacturers with an emphasis on rapid turnaround of prototype-to-production and complex designs requiring niche medical expertise.
