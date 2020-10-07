Makeup Brushes Market 2020 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On-“Makeup Brushes Market 2020 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2026”

With personal grooming becoming the center of focus, make-up – an integral part of women's grooming products is at center-stage too. Make-up brushes are an essential item in the make-up kit used for the application, be it on the face, eyes, lips, etc. Each one of these areas requires a different type of brush depending upon the area to be covered. With the appropriate brush, the make-up blends better into the skin. There are two types of brushes available in the market – with synthetic bristles or the ones made up of natural fibers. Handles come in plastic or wood materials.

L’Oreal

Shiseido

Estee Lauder

LVMH

E.l.f.

Paris Presents

Sigma Beauty

Avon

Amore Pacific

Chanel

Watsons

Zoeva

Chikuhodo

Hakuhodo

The market research report covers the product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force, and market risks. The report also describes the makeup brushes sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source to give a complete overview of the market to its stakeholders.

Big manufacturers of make-up brushes are from the U.S. and European Union. Consumption is mainly in developed countries with high disposable incomes and high makeup penetration rate. Europe being 25.6% contributor to the world market and North America with 20%. The world market – as per the report is slated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8.5% in the next five years, to touch 2170 million US$ in 2024, from 1330 million US$ in 2019.

The global makeup brushes market report segments the market in two ways; through the type of brushes being sold in the market and by application – i.e. the point of sales. The research report has found that China is the biggest producer as raw materials are abundantly available and the labor cost is low. China has enjoyed a huge market share of around 45% in 2017. China famous for its low-cost productions produces the make-up brushes at a lower price level. However, this came out to be resistance to its global market share growth which declined to 37.4%. Not only in production, but China is ahead of many countries in consumption too due to the large population; market share being 31.1%.

The market of Global Make-up Market is segmented to profile the top Makeup Brushes manufacturers by price, sales, revenue, and global market share within the years 2019 and 2024.

Market Segment by Type:

Natural Hair Brushes

Synthetic Hair Brushes

Market Segment by Applications:

Offline Sales

Online Sales are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

A region-level study is documented in this report to assess the competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top Make-up Brushes manufacturers. Further, the data is broken down at the regional level, to highlight sales, revenue, and growth by landscape contrast, from 2014 to 2019. To make empathetic assessments at the country level, the sales data is categorized with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, starting from 2014 to 2019.

Industry Events

Meanwhile, the American Academy of Dermatology suggested that users should clean their makeup brushes every 7 to 10 days. Keeping this in consideration, Styl by Tom Pellereau has introduced an easiest and most exciting way to clean makeup brushes with its StylPro Original Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer.

