Lingerie 2020 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Lingerie Market 2020 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2026”

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Lingerie Market 2020

The lingerie market is witnessing fast-paced growth at a steady rate in the past few years. The latest report published by Prof Research recently suggested that the global lingerie market is expected to ascend at an impressive growth rate over the assessment period. the dependency on lingerie for functional and fashion purposes has grown at a fast pace in recent years and is also one of the primary reasons behind the ascension of the global lingerie market.

Furthermore, a wide variety of lingerie is bound to foster growth in the global market over the forecast period. The advent of eCommerce has made the purchasing of lingerie online easy and cost-effective. With the help of accurate size charts and an elaborate description of the lingerie is helping customers make accurate purchases from the comfort of their homes. Further, in case of errors, easy return and exchange policies have enhanced the inclination towards online purchasing of lingerie, accelerating the growth of the lingerie market to a great extent.

On the other hand, the manufacturers are observed to undertaken various research and development measures to improve the quality and fit of products. Moreover, they are also focusing on strong marketing and branding strategies to favor their competitive stance in the market.

Market Segment by Top Manufacturers, this report covers

Hanesbrands Inc

Fruit of the Loom

Jockey International

Triumph International

Victoria's Secret

Wacoal Holdings

Uniqlo

CK

Calida

Aimer Group

Mani Form

Embry Form

Sunflora

Gracewell

Gujin

Jialishi

Farmanl

Hoplun Group

Sunny Group

Cosmo-lady

Essentie

Tiova

Venies

Oleno Group

Ordifen

Audrey

Miiow

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3744974-global-lingerie-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type

Market Segmentation

The global lingerie market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the global lingerie market is segmented into knickers & panties, bra, shapewear, and loungewear. Based on application, the global lingerie market is segmented into a store front and online stores.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global lingerie market is segmented, on the basis of region, into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe is anticipated to lead the global lingerie market over the forecast period. Such accelerated growth can be attributed to the ascension of consumer consciousness towards fashion in the region. Germany, France, Spain, CIS, and Italy are the leading country-specific lingerie markets residing in Europe. North America’s country-specific market is expected to be dominated by the United States during the assessment period owing to the presence of many market players in the region. Within Asia Pacific, some developing countries such as India and China are dictating the country-specific markets for lingerie during the review period. Other leading countries in the APAC’s lingerie market include Korea, Japan, and ASEAN. Brazil is expected to spearhead the country-specific market for lingerie in South America.

Industry Update

July 2019: Lively, a lingerie brand, was recently acquired by an intimate apparel brand Wacoal for USD 85 million. This deal also includes an additional USD 55 million for performance-based payouts. Lively is a lingerie business set up by Michelle Cordeiro Grant, who was a former executive at Victoria’s Secret.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3744974-global-lingerie-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type

