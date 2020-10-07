yAI.Finance vault mining rewards & ORAI governance token
Oraichain’s FIRST product using AI services on Oraichain to perform yield farming. ORAI token is used as the governance token of yAI.Finance.SINGAPORE, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yield farming has been becoming more popular in the cryptocurrency world, which is proved by the fact that there are approximately 200 vaults and 2000 pools. The new financial products (a.k.a DeFi) bring more investment opportunities, but come with a lot of risks. How investors understand the risk they is taking, monitor their investment, and maximize the yield. Let’s find out in yAI.Finance of Oraichain.
The seed sale of ORAI is open until October 15th: https://forms.gle/3eDkXWmb8s6w49zH8
What yAI.Finance offers
* AI-based vaults: farming strategy is optimized based on metric of ROI, Risk score, and Price prediction that are provided by Oraichain.
* Metric of ROI, Risk score, and Price prediction of all pools and vaults.
* Tracking your investment on all pools and vaults.
How to join yAI.Finance vault mining rewards
* Any user can deposit USDT into yAI.Finance vault mining contract on http://yai.finance started from October 9th, 2020 at 21:00 SGT with rewards enabled.
* There are 60,200 ORAI every week rewarded to vault owners based on their shares on the vault. The number of rewarded tokens is captured and calculated on Friday at 21:00 SGT every week.
* Reward tokens are sent on-chain on Friday at 21:00 SGT every week: 25% of reward tokens are unlocked and 75% are locked until Oraichain public sale next year.
Why you should keep ORAI governance token
* ORAI token holders can deposit it into ORAI vault of yAI.Finance.
* ORAI staking on yAI.Finance governance can get 5% performance fee and 0.5% withdrawal fee from other vaults, such as USDT and ETH.
Has the code been audited?
* We have a plan to audit yAI.Finance smart contracts during our private sale.
* From this survey from Andre@Yearn.finance (https://twitter.com/AndreCronjeTech/status/1294502312958926848), we are considering auditing yAI.Finance based on community votes.
* For the coming yAI.Finance vault mining rewards program, we cannot complete the audit, so please use at your own risk.
* For the security of vault deposit and vault mining, we are going to do peer review and will have a report on each part of source code. We hope investors can take some relief.
* At the beginning of yield farming, we are based on a metric of (ROI, Risk score, and price prediction) to choose the best strategy among ones we copied from known vaults, such as YFI. So it is a kind level of trust on strategies that we are going to deploy.
* In order to increase the trust of yAI.Finance, we will deposit our own USDT from our crowdfunding wallet. This wallet is also the ORAI deployer. Our wallet: https://etherscan.io/address/0x8ae1874f2f9f26eeecf1855adec19f530e3cdeaa
Mining Details
* ORAI Allocation Amount Each Month until Public Sale: 258,000 ORAI (0.3% of total) or 60,200 ORAI/week
* ORAI Rewards Starting Time: Friday, October 9th, 2020 at 21:00 SGT
* Vesting Schedule: Unlocked 25% and Locked 75% until the public sale
What is coming NEXT?
* Yield farming started on October 15, 2020 at 21:00 SGT.
* Uniswap listing right after the seed tokens are delivered to investors. It is expected on October 19, 2020 at 21:00 SGT.
* ORAI vault mining is on October 30, 2020 at 21:00 SGT.
yAI.Finance & Oraichain community
Twitter: https://twitter.com/oraichain
Group chat: https://t.me/oraichain
Channel: https://t.me/oraichain_official
Medium: https://medium.com/oraichain
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oraichain
Linh Phan
Oraichain Pte. Ltd.
+84 852 213 666
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn