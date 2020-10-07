Learn to Process a Deer with the Vermont Warden Service

The Vermont Warden Service is hosting a deer butchering workshop on Saturday, October 17, at the Rutland District Fish and Wildlife Office in Rutland City, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The workshop will offer hands-on instruction of butchering venison for the table. Topics covered will include breaking down the carcass into primal cuts, cutting primals into roasts, stew meat, and steak, grinding for hamburger and sausage, proper packaging of meat for storage, and much more.

Venison dishes will be served at lunchtime and participants will have the opportunity to bring home packaged venison they helped process at the end of the class.

The workshop will be hosted by Vermont State Game Wardens Abigail Serra and Jeff Whipple at the Fish and Wildlife Office, 271 North Main Street, Suite 215 in Rutland.

Participants are reminded to wear clothes they do not mind getting dirty and to bring a face covering.

NOTE:THE WORKSHOP IS FREE BUT PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS EVENT. TO REGISTER, GO TO: https://tinyurl.com/yyzplgwn

DUE TO CONCERNS OVER COVID-19, THE NUMBER OF PARTICIPANTS WILL BE LIMITED TO 15 AND ALL PARTICIPANTS WILL BE REQUIRED TO WEAR A FACE COVERING AND OBSERVE SOCIAL DISTANCING AT ALL TIMES.