Lima Property Services Opens in Lima, OH
Owner Kevin Sanders is excited about the opportunity and looks forward to serving the local communityLIMA, OH, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lima Property Services is pleased to announce the grand opening of our first location - Lima Property Services.
"We're excited to serve all of Allen County and surrounding areas, including Findlay and Defiance," said Kevin Sanders, Owner, Lima Property Services. When asked, "What makes you different and why Lima?", Kevin replied, "Our process is faster and the materials we use are better. We are not always the cheapest option, but when you want it done right - give us a call. And to answer, why Lima - it is simple. There's a real need here that other providers aren't filling and that's where we step in".
The company hopes to expand to a satellite office in Findlay within the next year. When asked about his thoughts on opening a business amid COVID, Kevin replied "Well, when you look back on history some of the greatest companies came during times of great struggle. While I'm not pretending to be Steve Jobs or any big tech guy, I know the grit that's with me and the people I work with and I can say without a doubt that we can handle whatever will come."
Kevin Sanders
Lima Property Services
419-495-6742
email us here