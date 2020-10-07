10/6/20-CONSTRUCTION BEGINS ON MAUNALUA BAY BOAT LAUNCH

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES News Release

For Immediate News Release: October 6, 2020

CONSTRUCTION BEGINS ON MAUNALUA BAY BOAT LAUNCH

(Honolulu) – Work began today to replace the failed loading dock at the Maunalua Bay Launch Ramp in East O‘ahu. The contractor, Sea Engineering, began setting up its staging area and will then begin demolition of the existing loading dock. Then repairs will be made and a new loading dock, fabricated by Bluewater Marine, will be installed.

During the early stages of the project, one lane of the two-lane ramp will be closed. At some point, for a short period, both lanes will be closed. The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) will receive 72-hours advanced notice before any complete closures and will alert people. Boaters and other lot users are asked to observe all no-parking signs and any vehicles that impede construction activity will be towed.

DOBOR engineers condemned the loading dock in early 2019 due to structural failure. The ramp has remained open, but boaters have not been permitted to tie up to the dock. The $332,000 project is scheduled to be completed by Dec. 15th, if not sooner.

