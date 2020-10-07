Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,407 in the last 365 days.

10/6/20-CONSTRUCTION BEGINS ON MAUNALUA BAY BOAT LAUNCH

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES News Release

DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR

SUZANNE D. CASE CHAIRPERSON

 

For Immediate News Release: October 6, 2020

 

CONSTRUCTION BEGINS ON MAUNALUA BAY BOAT LAUNCH 

(Honolulu) – Work began today to replace the failed loading dock at the Maunalua Bay Launch Ramp in East O‘ahu. The contractor, Sea Engineering, began setting up its staging area and will then begin demolition of the existing loading dock. Then repairs will be made and a new loading dock, fabricated by Bluewater Marine, will be installed. 

During the early stages of the project, one lane of the two-lane ramp will be closed.  At some point, for a short period, both lanes will be closed. The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) will receive 72-hours advanced notice before any complete closures and will alert people. Boaters and other lot users are asked to observe all no-parking signs and any vehicles that impede construction activity will be towed.  

DOBOR engineers condemned the loading dock in early 2019 due to structural failure. The ramp has remained open, but boaters have not been permitted to tie up to the dock. The $332,000 project is scheduled to be completed by Dec. 15th, if not sooner. 

# # # 

You just read:

10/6/20-CONSTRUCTION BEGINS ON MAUNALUA BAY BOAT LAUNCH

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.