MSPA Americas Announces COVID-19 Strategic Summit
On-Site/Online Sessions to be Held November 8 – 10 in OrlandoORLANDO, FL, USA, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSPA Americas, the trade association representing the customer experience management and measurement industry, has announced the launch of Surviving and Thriving: An MSPA Americas Post-COVID Strategic Summit, a one-time event for the benefit of helping its members successfully overcome the challenges of rebounding from disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic. The summit will be held on-site at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando from November 8 – 10, and virtually online November 9 – 10.
“We have been sensitive to the needs of MSPA Americas members throughout this extraordinary year and continue to provide interactive remote resources through our website, newsletters and frequent webinars,” said MSPA Americas President Sam Hersey. “Now as we look to hopefully better horizons in 2021, it is critical to share information from industry experts regarding the paths to recovery, and we will continue to do so virtually through this summit, as well as in-person in response to requests from those members who still wished to come together after we announced the postponement of our annual CXE3 conference to 2021.”
Surviving and Thriving: An MSPA Americas Post-COVID Strategic Summit will bring together experts from government, the legal world and representatives of industries with whom many MSPA members conduct business. These experts will share insights and advice about timelines and practices to most effectively get businesses back on track, as well as address the challenges and potential solutions for the next phases of recovery.
“Clearly these are unprecedented times, and what is important to me and our Board of Directors is that we continue to honor our duty to offer timely and relevant information to our members as part of their investment in our association,” continued Hersey.
Registration for both the online and on-site versions of Surviving and Thriving: An MSPA Americas Post-COVID Strategic Summit are now open on the MSPA Americas website at www.MSPA-Americas.org. Registration fees for on-site attendance are $549 and $199 for virtual participation. A heavily discounted group room rate of $149/night is being offered by the JW Marriott Grande Lakes through October 25 (prevailing room rates apply afterwards). COVID-19 protocols will be in place at the hotel and during all summit events, including temperature checks, socially distanced seating and mask requirements.
For more information or sponsorship opportunities, please contact MSPA Americas at (407) 919-MSPA (6772) or via inquiries@mspa-americas.org.
