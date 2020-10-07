Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative signature event “Net Zero 2020: Reimagine Rebuild Renew” Friday, October 23

Cape & Plymouth Business Magazine serves as media sponsor for this signature event

This year’s Conference, in many ways, replicates regionally what happened in Paris where leaders from many countries and sectors gathered to create a pathway forward to address the climate crisis.” — Rich Delaney, president, Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative

YARMOUTH PORT, MA, USA, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative (https://capecodclimate.org/) brings the issues of climate change front and center with an impressive virtual conference on Friday, October 23, running from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

NET ZERO 2020: REIMAGINE REBUILD RENEW is the Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative’s third conference, and its first virtual one. The website https://netzerocapecod.org details the agenda and activities of the day. The conference theme, “Jumpstarting a Clean, Green & Inclusive Economy for Cape Cod & the Islands,” will address economic programs, clean energy impacts, jobs and training, and opportunities for growth and activism to help kick-start the economy while moving the region toward a carbon-free future.

Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative president, Rich Delaney, who had the opportunity to attend the Paris Climate Accord meeting with Secretary of State John Kerry and other global ocean and climate leaders in 2015, says “This year’s Net Zero Conference, in many ways, replicates on a regional level, what happened in Paris where international leaders from many countries and sectors gathered to create a pathway forward for addressing the climate crisis. Importantly, both in Paris and hopefully here on Cape Cod, that included significant commitments from business leaders. We are excited about the level of energy and enthusiasm for this conference.”

The conference will focus on helping participants seize opportunity, build business, save money, and learn about re-building an economy that will be clean, green, and inclusive. Fran Schofield, a founding member of the Board of Directors of the Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative and the conference coordinator, said that the event will be available to participants at no cost due to the generosity of event sponsors.

The Net Zero 2020 conference will target the business, institutional and nonprofit communities and will convene stakeholders from diverse sectors including chambers of commerce, real estate developers, builder organizations, regional planning agencies, public sector representatives, elected officials, young professional organizations, environmental groups and nonprofits. The anticipated audience size is 500.

A multi-faceted program has been developed to provide diverse content including live and pre-recorded content, social networking opportunities, breakout sessions, and virtual tradeshow opportunities. There will be 30 sessions along three concurrent tracks:

1. Track A - Jobs & Economic Recovery in Clean Technology & Sustainable Infrastructure (Federal, State, Regional and Local Initiatives)

2. Track B - Leveraging Green Innovations for Increased Success: Actionable Solutions for Businesses, Institutions and Nonprofits (Case Studies from Around the Country & Region, Toolkits, Education for Builders & More)

3. Track C - The Moral Imperative, Environmental Justice, Social Responsibility and Opportunities for Action (The Road to Net Zero: Past, Present, Future)

Mindy Lubber, CEO and president of the sustainability nonprofit organization Ceres, Inc., will be the event’s keynote speaker. She commands the global stage to mobilize the most influential investors and companies worldwide around our biggest sustainability challenge: climate change. A renowned thought leader, Lubber’s words inspire institutional investors, corporate boards, executives, and other capital market leaders to factor environmental, social and governance issues into decision-making and on the biggest sustainability challenges of our time.

Presenters include business leaders, state and federal officials, leading policy makers, business executives, public officials, energy providers, scientists, thought leaders and activists at federal, state, regional and local levels. Fran Schofield said, “We hope to attract business, institutional and nonprofit communities and convene stakeholders from diverse sectors including chambers of commerce, real estate developers, builder organizations, regional planning agencies, public agencies, elected officials, young professionals, environmental groups and nonprofits. But our overarching goal is to help regional businesses and organizations pivot during these difficult times and seize the opportunity to grow and thrive while creating a sustainable Cape Cod and Islands.

Current event sponsors include leading businesses and organizations such as Cape Air, Cape Built, Cape Cod Five, Cape Light Compact and Vineyard Wind. Partners include the Association to Preserve Cape Cod, Builders & Remodelers Association of Cape Cod, Cape Cod Blue Economy Project, Inc., Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, Cape Cod Technology Council, and many others.

Dale Shadbegian, CEO of Cape & Plymouth Business, said, “It is a privilege to be the media sponsor for this conference. We are committed to helping promote this great event and look to an excellent turnout.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting sponsorship coordinator Maggie Phelan at sponsorships@capecodclimate.org or 215.801.1606 or by visiting the event website at https://netzerocapecod.org/sponsors/. To register for the Net Zero event, please visit https://whova.com/portal/registration/netze_202007/.

The Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative is a consortium of environmental, energy, government, business, education, faith community, and activist organizations whose mission is to move the Cape & Islands region to carbon neutrality or “net zero” by enhancing communication, collaboration, and action among entities committed to mitigating the climate crisis. The Net Zero conference is the Climate Collaborative’s signature event, the third in a series of annual conferences and its first virtual conference. To learn more about the organization, please visit https://capecodclimate.org/.



Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative

capecodclimate.org | P.O. Box 46, Yarmouth Port, MA 02675 | capecodclimate@gmail.com