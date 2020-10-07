Kitu Systems End-to-End Software Suite Achieves SunSpec CSIP Certification
Kitu is first company to provide a fully SunSpec-certified software suite for CA Rule 21, including utility server, aggregator, gateway and end-device client.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kitu Systems announces SunSpec certification of its Citadel™ IEEE 2030.5 utility server, joining the ranks of other products in its Azimuth™ platform for DER interconnection.
A highly secure and reliable interconnection platform is key to realize the benefits of Distributed Energy Resource management. In California, Rule 21 governs the interconnection requirements between generation facilities and utilities' distribution systems. Rule 21 mandates the use of IEEE 2030.5 as the default communication protocol for smart inverters. Effective June 2020, all smart inverters deployed in the three California IOU territories must be certified to be compliant with the SunSpec Common Smart Inverter Profile (CSIP).
Kitu Systems has successfully received certification for each of the building blocks of its Azimuth Rule 21 interconnection platform, including:
- Citadel™, an enterprise server for utilities designed to securely communicate with up to millions of interconnected DERs either directly or through an aggregator. Citadel provides a CSIP compliant IEEE 2030.5 interface to devices and aggregators as well as an API called Northgate™ to its Compass™ portal and to integrate with grid management systems
- Convoy™, a DER communications aggregator, saving utilities from directly managing thousands or millions of DERs, and enabling DER providers to easily onboard their installations and comply with Rule 21 requirements
- Spark™, a client software suite for smart inverters or edge devices, allowing manufacturers to rapidly and easily satisfy interconnection requirements
Citadel and Convoy together with embedded Spark software have been licensed and deployed in several commercial projects across the U.S., including end-to-end Rule 21 pilots in California such as the EASE program.
“Kitu is pleased to offer the first certified and field-proven end-to-end portfolio of software interconnection solutions for Rule 21 compliance. Our Azimuth platform represents a best-in-class solution for utilities looking to coordinate distributed energy resources in their territory,” said Rick Kornfeld, CEO of Kitu Systems. “The recent certification of Kitu Citadel, the first server to complete CSIP certification with a compliant test suite, illustrates our close collaboration with the SunSpec Alliance. It is also reflective of our multi year investment in developing a software solution that allows the New Energy Networks that it enables to reach their full potential.”
In the past several years, Kitu contributed extensively to the IEEE 2030.5 standard and the CSIP implementation guide. Kitu collaborated closely with SunSpec on educating industry stakeholders and setting up a certification infrastructure, including maturing the test tools and test procedures. Going forward, Kitu will continue to advocate for the widespread adoption of secure interconnection standards to orchestrate the coordination of highly distributed energy resources.
“Kitu Systems has been a key contributor to the IEEE 2030.5 standard and has led the development of CSIP and IEEE 2030.5 compliant products since inception”, said Tom Tansy, Chairman of the SunSpec Alliance. "We appreciate Kitu’s efforts to improve every aspect of the SunSpec IEEE 2030.5 interoperability program, including helping develop the test procedure, debugging compliance test software, participating in field trials, and producing university-level courses on IEEE 2030.5 cybersecurity. I congratulate Kitu on being the first to achieve SunSpec certification of an end-to-end solution with their Azimuth platform.”
About Kitu
Kitu Systems provides software, platforms and applications connecting intelligent energy. Kitu Systems enables the coordination at scale of behind-the-meter load and generation resources, offering solutions and services to utilities, device manufacturers, installers and end-users in both DER management and EV charging infrastructure. Visit www.kitu.io for more information.
Media contact: media@kitu.io
Vincent Weyl
Kitu Systems
+1 619-569-2227
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn