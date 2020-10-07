Yulugi Launch Debut Album with Australian Jazz Legends: Yulugi and Jeremy Rose Double Bill
Chasing Stars To The Mother Tree is the debut release from Yulugi, a fresh collaboration between Gamilaroi + Wakka Wakka man Gumaroy Newman and Keyna Wilkins.
Chasing Stars To The Mother Tree is the debut release from Yulugi, a fresh collaboration between Gamilaroi and Wakka Wakka man Gumaroy Newman and British-Australian composer Keyna Wilkins.
Chasing Stars To The Mother Tree will be launched at LazyBones Lounge Restaurant & Bar on Wednesday 28 October.
The album is based on the Gamilaroi star-lore myth that Berriberri set out in pursuit of the Miai-miai and cornered them in a mother tree where they were transformed into yellow and white cockatoos.
Newman and Wilkins will take you on a journey into the heart of Australia, with dream-like sequences alongside landscape depictions, animal mimicry and echoes of tribal lores, drawing on a myriad of musical influences, to create a unique and authentic soundscape of Australia.
"The end result wasn’t just cross-cultural, but also cross-artform… an immersive, new contemporary Australian art music." Cultural Omnivore
The launch double bill will also feature the Jeremy Rose Quartet, with Jeremy Rose, tenor saxophone, Steve Barry, piano; Noel Mason, bass; and Alex Hirlian, drums. The Quartet will visit music from Rose’s three critically acclaimed releases and explore new material.
With a lineup of some of Sydney’s best jazz artists, this is a night not to be missed.
YULUGI + JEREMY ROSE QUARTET: DOUBLE BILL
8.30-11.30pm, Wednesday, 28 October 2020
LazyBones Lounge Restaurant & Bar
Tickets moshtix.com.au/v2/event/yulugi-jeremy-rose-quartet-double-bill/121861
$30 includes a pizza of your choice
Yulugi is a fresh collaboration between Gumaroy Newman, an Indigenous song man and didjeridu player descending from the Gamilaroi and Wakka Wakka nations of northern NSW, Keyna Wilkins, a British-Australian composer and musician (piano/flute) often with special guest dancers. Yulugi is a dialogue across cultures, inspired by the Australian landscape and animals. The word 'Yulugi' means play, dance or have fun in Gamilaroi. The sonic scapes created are a melting pot of indigenous and western sounds and textures, exploring spiritual awakening through structured improvisations. Stylistically broad, this duo will take you on a journey into the heart of Australia with dream-like sequences alongside landscape depictions and animal mimicry and echoes of tribal lores, drawing on a myriad of musical influences, to create a unique and authentic soundscape of Australia.
Though formed early 2019, Yulugi have had and have numerous successful shows around Australia including at Woodford Folk Festival 2019 and opening the Australian Flute Festival at Sydney Conservatorium Verbruggen Hall in July 2019. Performances in 2020 include Melbourne Recital Centre, MONA, Brett Whitely Gallery, Now Now Festival, Pheonix Central Park and many more.
Gumaroy is an indigenous performer, yidaki (didgeridu) player, traditional song man, poet, MC and cultural educator. He has performed around the world in traditional ceremonies and concerts alike including at festivals such as Glastonbury, Vancouver Folk and Woodford Folk and has worked with His Holiness The Dalai Lama and artists such as Arrested Development, Ganga Giri, Shane Howard and Shannon Knowle. Keyna Wilkins is an international pioneering flutist, pianist and composer and one of three national finalists in the APRA/AMCOS Art Music Awards for Individual Excellence 2018.
www.yulugi.com
JEREMY ROSE QUARTET
“A brilliant Sydney jazz composer and instrumentalist, a young man with a social purpose” – 4 1/2 stars, The Australian
Described as “one of the most creative and restless musicians in the Australian jazz scene,” saxophonist Jeremy Rose has released over a dozen albums of original music and collaborated with some of the music’s most exciting musicians including guitarists Kurt Rosenwinkel and Lionel Loueke. Rose’s projects include the ARIA nominated, Australian Music Prize-shortlisted The Vampires, The Strides, and the Earshift Orchestra as well as being a tireless advocate for jazz and creative music through his label, Earshift Music. Rose has received numerous awards including two Bell Awards, an APRA Professional Development Award, runner up at the National Jazz Awards saxophone competition and a three-time Art Music Award finalist for Excellence in Jazz.
“His compositions are ruthlessly crafted affairs.” Sydney Morning Herald
“A bold emerging Aussie voice” – Limelight 4 1/2 stars
https://www.jeremyrose.com.au/
