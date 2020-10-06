Hoyer: President Trump Has Abandoned the American People

“President Trump’s decision to walk away from the ongoing negotiations to give relief to people and businesses is another stark example of him telling the American people: ‘you’re on your own.’

“This decision was apparently based on the President’s belief that confirming a Supreme Court justice is more important than the welfare of our people and the health of our economy. It is apparent that President Trump and Republicans do not care if American workers can put food on the table for their families. They do not care if people can afford their rent or mortgage payments. They do not care if small businesses survive. They do not care if we abandon the fight to defeat the COVD-19 pandemic, which has killed over 200,000 Americans.

“Just today, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell made clear that we must act, noting that an increase in COVID-19 cases could ‘more significantly limit economic activity, not to mention the tragic effects on lives and well-being.’ So, what are President Trump and Republicans waiting for? The time to act is now.

“Last week, the Democratic-led House passed a COVID-19 relief bill that represents a reasonable, bipartisan compromise that would help Republicans, Democrats, independents, and everybody else. Our bill will:

Extend the Paycheck Protection Program through January 2021,

Restore the extra $600 a week in unemployment insurance benefits,

Authorize another round of direct payments to Americans to help them get through this crisis,

Provide state, local, tribal, and territorial governments with funding to help keep teachers, law enforcement, firefighters, E.M.S. responders, and sanitation workers from losing their jobs,

Invest $75 billion in needed testing, treatment, and contact tracing to get this virus under control, and

Grant relief for child care providers to prevent mass closures so that millions of kids retain access to adequate care and parents can remain in the workforce.

“I urge the United States Senate to consider our bill for the sake of the millions of Americans who are suffering. Republicans are abandoning the people to face the challenge of this pandemic and a severe economic downturn on their own. Democrats, however, will continue to fight for the help that the American people need.”