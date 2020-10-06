Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 988 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,403 in the last 365 days.

Walmart EBT Food Purchasing in Hawaiʻi (curbside pick-up and delivery options now available)

Posted on Oct 6, 2020 in Featured, NEWS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE September 29, 2020

The Department of Human Services (DHS) is pleased to share that last week the testing was completed, and Hawaiʻi Walmart stores received approval from the Food and Nutrition Service under the U. S. Department of Agriculture to enable the Online Express Grocery Program for Hawaii’s SNAP recipients.

This program will enable kupuna, those with pre-existing health conditions, and others who would prefer not to go into the store, to pick up their groceries curbside at no cost. Or they can utilize the delivery option and the fee is approximately $20 per transaction. There is no minimum purchase to utilize both options for those using their EBT card.

DHS is actively working on expanding this program, and we hope that this will be the first of many grocers in Hawaii that will join this program.

Hawaiʻi Kokua EBT – Walmart Online Purchasing FAQs – click here

How do I make Online Purchases at Walmart Using my Hawaiʻi Kokua EBT Card? – click here

Here is the listing of participating Walmart stores to include curbside pick-up and delivery options:

Store # Address City State Zip Code Curbside (no fee) Delivery (fee)
3478 1032 Fort Street Mall Honolulu HI 96813 Not at this time Yes
2321 75-1015 Henry Street Kailua-Kona HI 96740 Not at this time Yes
2473 325 E. Makaala Street Hilo HI 96720 Not at this time Yes
2126 95-550 Lanikuhana Ave. Mililani HI 96789 Not at this time Yes
3149 700 Keeamoku Street Honolulu HI 96814 Not at this time Yes
3883 91-600 Farrington Hwy Kapolei HI 96707 Yes

Effective 10/2/2020

 Yes
2314 94-595 Kupuohi Street Waipahu HI 96797 Not at this time Yes
5274 1131 Kuala Street Pearl City HI 96782 Yes

Effective 9/29/2020

 Yes

Media Contact: Amanda Stevens Public Information Officer [email protected]

 

You just read:

Walmart EBT Food Purchasing in Hawaiʻi (curbside pick-up and delivery options now available)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.