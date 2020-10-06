Walmart EBT Food Purchasing in Hawaiʻi (curbside pick-up and delivery options now available)
The Department of Human Services (DHS) is pleased to share that last week the testing was completed, and Hawaiʻi Walmart stores received approval from the Food and Nutrition Service under the U. S. Department of Agriculture to enable the Online Express Grocery Program for Hawaii’s SNAP recipients.
This program will enable kupuna, those with pre-existing health conditions, and others who would prefer not to go into the store, to pick up their groceries curbside at no cost. Or they can utilize the delivery option and the fee is approximately $20 per transaction. There is no minimum purchase to utilize both options for those using their EBT card.
DHS is actively working on expanding this program, and we hope that this will be the first of many grocers in Hawaii that will join this program.
Hawaiʻi Kokua EBT – Walmart Online Purchasing FAQs – click here
How do I make Online Purchases at Walmart Using my Hawaiʻi Kokua EBT Card? – click here
Here is the listing of participating Walmart stores to include curbside pick-up and delivery options:
|Store #
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip Code
|Curbside (no fee)
|Delivery (fee)
|3478
|1032 Fort Street Mall
|Honolulu
|HI
|96813
|Not at this time
|Yes
|2321
|75-1015 Henry Street
|Kailua-Kona
|HI
|96740
|Not at this time
|Yes
|2473
|325 E. Makaala Street
|Hilo
|HI
|96720
|Not at this time
|Yes
|2126
|95-550 Lanikuhana Ave.
|Mililani
|HI
|96789
|Not at this time
|Yes
|3149
|700 Keeamoku Street
|Honolulu
|HI
|96814
|Not at this time
|Yes
|3883
|91-600 Farrington Hwy
|Kapolei
|HI
|96707
|
Yes
Effective 10/2/2020
|Yes
|2314
|94-595 Kupuohi Street
|Waipahu
|HI
|96797
|Not at this time
|Yes
|5274
|1131 Kuala Street
|Pearl City
|HI
|96782
|
Yes
Effective 9/29/2020
|Yes
