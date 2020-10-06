Walmart EBT Food Purchasing in Hawaiʻi (curbside pick-up and delivery options now available)

NEWS Posted on Oct 6, 2020 in Featured

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE September 29, 2020

The Department of Human Services (DHS) is pleased to share that last week the testing was completed, and Hawaiʻi Walmart stores received approval from the Food and Nutrition Service under the U. S. Department of Agriculture to enable the Online Express Grocery Program for Hawaii’s SNAP recipients.

This program will enable kupuna, those with pre-existing health conditions, and others who would prefer not to go into the store, to pick up their groceries curbside at no cost. Or they can utilize the delivery option and the fee is approximately $20 per transaction. There is no minimum purchase to utilize both options for those using their EBT card.

DHS is actively working on expanding this program, and we hope that this will be the first of many grocers in Hawaii that will join this program.

Hawaiʻi Kokua EBT – Walmart Online Purchasing FAQs – click here

How do I make Online Purchases at Walmart Using my Hawaiʻi Kokua EBT Card? – click here

Here is the listing of participating Walmart stores to include curbside pick-up and delivery options:

Store # Address City State Zip Code Curbside (no fee) Delivery (fee) 3478 1032 Fort Street Mall Honolulu HI 96813 Not at this time Yes 2321 75-1015 Henry Street Kailua-Kona HI 96740 Not at this time Yes 2473 325 E. Makaala Street Hilo HI 96720 Not at this time Yes 2126 95-550 Lanikuhana Ave. Mililani HI 96789 Not at this time Yes 3149 700 Keeamoku Street Honolulu HI 96814 Not at this time Yes 3883 91-600 Farrington Hwy Kapolei HI 96707 Yes Effective 10/2/2020 Yes 2314 94-595 Kupuohi Street Waipahu HI 96797 Not at this time Yes 5274 1131 Kuala Street Pearl City HI 96782 Yes Effective 9/29/2020 Yes

