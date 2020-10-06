PrognoCIS and PRC Together Rebuilding a Stronger, Rewarding Patient Experience
Patient portal and follow up reminders from PrognoCIS EHR helped reduce the complexity in patient-provider communication for a Non-profit organization, PRC.SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About PRC and their Goal:
The PRC ( Pregnancy Resource Center) in Athens County, Ohio, is a non-profit organization that provides compassionate ambiance, confidential education, resources, and medical services to individuals and families making decisions regarding relationships, sexual health, pregnancy, and parenting. The goal is to positively influence their decision-making and lifestyle.
A small but dedicated staff creates a setting that is comfortable and safe so that clients can freely engage in conversation about their health without any judgment. Clients receive educational information pertinent to their specific circumstances that empower them to make informed decisions about their overall health and well-being as it is linked to their social and relationship well-being.
"Our donors have allowed us to connect deeply and invest heavily in the time offered to each patient. All services are offered free of charge and are supported by passionate local donors" says Sharon Colvin, Director Of Cilent Services, PRC.
We utilize PrognoCIS EHR ( Electronic HealthRecord) in our STI clinic which we opened in 2017
The Problem:
PRC currently operates on selected days. Prior to PrognoCIS, the clinic was functioning completely on a paper-based health record system. Providers had to be physically present in the clinic to complete documentation or return patients' calls. Also, if a patient requested a refill, or wanted to discuss their health needs. They had to let the patients know that answers would be provided only when the clinic would be open.
The charting and scheduling process was also proving to be tedious and laborious. Providers were unable to schedule patients over calls since the patient registration and appointment information would be in the clinic. Patients would have to wait until they were in the clinic to access provider availability.
So, PRC was definitely in need of an EHR system that would streamline communication amongst patients, providers, and the medical staff. A system that offered flexibility, efficiency, and quick and responsive system support.
The Solution:
PrognoCIS made charting and scheduling streamlined and efficient, reducing the overall burden on the staff. The clinic built transparency and trust with its patients since patients now had easy access to their own medical records and test results. The patient portal within PrognoCIS further enhanced the patient- provider communication. The automated reminders for important follow-ups by the clinic prevented missed appointments and patient no-shows.
"This system helps with the efficiency of our operations, providing more time for directing our energies toward patients and our mission. We were able to create very specific templates, eRX, and specific reports. Due to the nature of the clientele, previously the providers were able to see only 8-10 patients a day, now with PrognoCIS, we have the ability to see double the amount of patients and provide better care, as providers now have access to the system anywhere, anytime" said Sharon
“Apart from improving clinical efficiencies, PrognoCIS helped cut down costs for the clinic".
It also created greater ease and convenience for their patients. Patients can now fill out all the forms, schedule appointments & follow-ups, and also view test results (via the patient portal) from the comfort of their home. With extra time on hand, PRC is now planning to open its clinic on additional days to accommodate more patients.
Conclusion
PrognoCIS improved overall operational efficiency for PRC. It helped allocate extra time for providers to direct their energy towards patient care while also making the most out of their donor dollars.
According to PRC “PrognoCIS is simple to use yet robust enough to allow us to track all the data we need. It ultimately helped us achieve our mission of creating a culture where individuals and families are equipped to make life-affirming choices for their health needs”.
About Bizmatics Inc: Bizmatics Inc. is a healthcare technology company serving the needs of Ambulatory Medical Practices of all sizes and specialties. PrognoCIS – their cloud-based EHR provides physicians with tools that promote quality and value-based care for their patients. PrognoCIS helps providers take utmost care of their patients by seamlessly integrating important workflows like scheduling, documentation, billing, practice management, and patient engagement.
