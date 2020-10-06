Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Unemployment Extended Benefits Program Ends in Missouri

Jefferson City, MO – Due to Missouri’s economic recovery, the U.S. Department of Labor has notified the state that it has “triggered off” of the unemployment Extended Benefits (EB) program, making Missouri no longer eligible for the program. 

The last payable week on the EB program will be the week ending October 10, 2020. Extended Benefits cannot be paid to any claimant for weeks of unemployment after October 10, 2020, regardless of any remaining balance of EB entitlement. Those who were receiving EB benefits may be eligible for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. Claimants may apply for PUA at UInteract.labor.mo.gov

For additional information regarding entitlement to PUA benefits, visit labor.mo.gov/sites/labor/files/Pandemic_Unemployment_Assistance_bri.pdf. For more information about EB, PUA, or any of the federal unemployment programs, visit labor.mo.gov/coronavirus

