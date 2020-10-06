MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission Nominating Committee to meet Oct. 16

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Nominating Committee will meet Oct. 16 at 1:30 p.m. by webinar.

Members of the public may listen to the meeting by phone or listen and view presentations in real-time by joining online. Directions for calling in by phone or joining the webinar online, including information on system requirements and testing are available here.

Agenda items include reviewing and recommending a slate of candidates for at-large seats on the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council and the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council. The committee’s recommendations will be forwarded to the Marine Fisheries Commission.