Governor’s Office Announces $10,000 Reward in 1992 Benton County Case

CAMDEN – Special Agents with the Criminal Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are asking for any information that may help solve a 1992 Benton County missing person case.

Shortly after a family member reported Sheila Bradford missing to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office on September 22, 1992, TBI Special Agents joined the investigation at the request of previous 24th District Attorney General Robert Radford. Sheila (DOB: 5/10/59) had previously contacted law enforcement about providing information regarding her boyfriend’s family and their involvement in a 1991 double homicide and arson. Sheila’s boyfriend’s bothers Gary Bruce, Robert Bruce, and Jerry Bruce, along with family friend, David Riles, were ultimately convicted in federal court for the murders of Danny Vine and his fiancé Della Thorton in Benton County.

Today, at the request of 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced a $10,000 reward from the state for information leading to the apprehension, arrest, and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of Sheila Bradford.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.