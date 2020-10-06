Mayor Bowser Invests $3 Million to Improve Food Access in Underserved Neighborhoods

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) announced $3 million in Neighborhood Prosperity Fund (NPF) grants for four diverse projects that will support access to food, dining, and other amenities to neighborhoods in Wards 7 and 8.

“In these challenging economic times, it’s important to be intentional about supporting projects that bring jobs and amenities to the corners that need it the most, particularly around food access,” said Mayor Bowser. “With these strategic investments in neighborhoods that too often get overlooked by investors, we can increase access to high-quality, healthy food options for our families and neighborhoods.”

In Ward 7, two grants were awarded that support food access and the creation of community amenities. Muki’s Market of 4403 Bowen Road, SE was awarded $100,000 to assist in creating a food market that includes indoor and outdoor space. In Deanwood, NHP Foundation at 5131 Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, NE was awarded $1.7 million to support its mixed-use project that includes 550 apartment units and a fast-casual restaurant/gathering space.

In Ward 8, $1.2 million is being awarded to projects that continue the Bowser Administration’s investments in historic Anacostia and along Good Hope Road, SE. South Capitol Improvement LLC at 4401 South Capitol Street, SW was awarded $600,000 to support a mixed-use project that will provide affordable housing units, community commercial space, and the delivery of a fresh food grocer. The joint venture between Washington Area Community Investment Fund (WACIF) and Anderatiam Group at 1231 Good Hope Road, SE was awarded $600,000 to support the sustainability of retailers as well as the development of office space.

“We know that food access and insecurity has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio. “When looking at applications for this year, it was important to us to put intentional funding for economic development projects that support food access and jobs in the food industry. We realize all communities are in need and will continue to be intentional about in our efforts to help bring the resources that neighborhoods will need now and into the future.”

The Neighborhood Prosperity Fund, administered by DMPED, supports mixed-used, real estate, or retail development projects in targeted census tracts where unemployment is at 10% or higher. The grants provide necessary gap funding for the commercial component of development projects and will help create job opportunities.