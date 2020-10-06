Recruiting for Good Launches Fun Social Creative Contest 'Kickass for a Cause'
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring creative contest to inspire participation; rewarding the most provocative entries with donations to nonprofits and gift cards.
Love to Kickass for a Cause, participate in our fun contest to win a $100 donation for your favorite nonprofit, and $100 gift card too”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency is sponsoring the creative contest 'Kickass for a Cause.' People participate by submitting provocative social campaign messaging that inspires advocacy, conversations, and participation to support their cause.
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
Social contest runs from October 5th to December 1st, 2020. Every week, the most impactful (edgy, intelligent, and provocative) entries will be rewarded a $100 donation to favorite nonprofit, and a $100 dining or shopping gift card.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Tired of COVID, feeling overwhelmed with anxiety, anger, and uncertainty; channel your inner demons to use your voice for good....participate and create an impactful message about your favorite cause (don't hold back, please use profanity) and enjoy our fun rewards too."
How to Participate in 'Kickass for a Cause'
Must be 21 years old, and live in the United States
1. Design a social campaign for any kickass cause you love (Environmental, Equality, Political, including; End Abuse, End Bullying, End Hate, End Lying to the Public, Inspire Leadership, Save Animals, Save Earth, and Trust the Scientists), entries should include a graphic image or photo and one sentence statement, or words (not to exceed 15 words make your entries short and sweet..just like a tweet).
Sample of an entry can be found on our website www.KickassforaCause.org
2. Email entry to Sara(at)kickassforGood(dot)com (winners announced weekly).
3. Rewarding $100 donation to a nonprofit based in the US and $100 gift card for dining or shopping.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "In life, we get, what we give...love to kickass for good start today."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com.
We generate recruiting proceeds to fund fun social projects that positively impact the community; KickassforaCause.org, KidsGetPaidtoEat.com, and OurMomsWork.org. We reward referrals with donations to nonprofits and fun gift cards for Beauty, Foodie, Health/Fitness and Shopping too.
