Comedian Tokyo Kuntpunch Welcomes Def Comedy Jam Creator Bob Sumner on Hooking From Home Tomorrow on YouTube at 9pm ET

Comedy Def Jam creator Bob Sumner to guest on Hooking From Home Live on YouTube

New episode with Yamaneika Saunders is now available

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Comedian Tokyo Kuntpunch welcomes Bob Sumner , best known as the co-creator of HBO’s Russell Simmons Def Comedy Jam tomorrow on the Hooking From Home podcast on YouTube at 9pm ET/6pm PT.“I can’t believe Bob Sumner agreed to be a guest on Hooking From Home, I’m so excited,” says Tokyo. “I can’t wait to ask him if I can audition for Def Comedy Jam, I am so obsessed!”To subscribe and watch Hooking From Home live on YouTube go here www.youtube.com/tokyokuntpunch You may also get Hooking From Home on Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/k-ntpunch-drunk/id1509315264b on Tokyo’s website https://www.tokyokuntpunch.com/podcast and on all other internet providers. Please feel free to rate and review.You may view this week’s episode of Hooking From Home featuring comedian Yamaneika Saunders hereYou may follow Bob Sumner on Twitter here https://twitter.com/bobsumner24 and here https://www.laffmobb.com/ You may follow Tokyo on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/iamhungyung and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/iamhungyung You may subscribe to Tokes’s mailings at www.tokyokuntpunch.com/kuntakt For all of Tokes’s links in one place https://linktr.ee/hungyung About Tokyo Kuntpunch:Tokyo Kuntpunch hails from projects of Beverly Hills and more recently MacArthur Park, the most famous drug park in Los Angeles. She spent her formative years in the cult depicted in the Netflix documentary "Holy Hell." Kuntpunch also performs music under her moniker, Hung Yung Terrarist and you can check it out here www.hungyungterrarist.com She speaks seven languages, and raps in three on her latest self-titled album, “Hung Yung Terrarist,” including French and Dothraki, the fictitious language from the hit series "Game of Thrones.” She has over 1M plays on Spotify, 750K video views in Japan, and 317K video views in Asia.Kuntpunch has performed at The Comedy Store, The Stand, The Ice House, The Laugh Factory, and appeared on Kill Tony. After that appearance Tony went on to talk about her on The Greg Fitzsimmons podcast and with Adam 22 on the No Jumper podcast. Tokyo has been a guest on SiriusXM’s All Out Show, Karen Hunter, The Bonfire, I Want Radio and The Christy Canyon Show, as well as on popular podcasts, Race Wars, Jason Ellis’ High and Dry, The SDR Show, The Chip Chipperson Show, The Wet Spot, Mornin’ with Bill and Joanna and In Hot Water. She most recently appeared on 50 Cent’s website This is 50 https://thisis50.com/?s=hung+yung+terrarist

