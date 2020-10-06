LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, Ramsey County courthouses limiting access to the public

On Oct. 8, the Ramsey County Courthouse will be locking the doors again. Admission will be by appointment only and everyone let into the building will be screened and required to wear a mask. Monday morning proceedings will continue to be by ZOOM. Court staff will admit people in for certain hearings and will work closely with the judges to ensure everyone and every case is handled fairly and safely.

Beginning Oct. 7, access to the LaMoure County courthouse will be restricted. Entry will be by appointment only and masks will be required.

The County Commission has closed the Logan County courthouse as of Oct. 5. People will need to call the office that they want to visit and make an appointment.

As of Oct. 2, the McIntosh County courthouse is closed again. The public may call the office that they have business with and then they may come in with a mask on.

The Emmons County courthouse is on lock down again starting Sept. 17.

Benson County went back to lock down effective Aug. 13 and requires all patrons wear masks.

The Nelson County courthouse closed to the public starting Aug. 7. The Commissioners have made an allowance to hold court if necessary and appointments will be made to come into the courthouse for business.

Starting Monday, Aug. 3, the Pembina County Courthouse and all administration buildings began locking the entrance doors to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Offices will remain open and business will be preferred to be done by phone or email. This was evaluated on July 30, 2020 by the Pembina County Board of Commissioner Chair and a decision was made to have limited access protocol to all county offices until further notice.

If you need to contact a Pembina County department, see the list below. Please call in advance to ensure the individual you are attempting to contact will be available.

Parcel and Mail deliveries can be made by contacting the department at the phone numbers below.

If you are unable to contact by phone, please leave the parcel outside the door as employees will monitor the area.