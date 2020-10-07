Flywheel and AIQ Solutions Partner to Improve Understanding of Treatment Response

The partnership will provide a scalable solution for improved patient management and the delivery of accurate data for oncology research.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flywheel and AIQ Solutions recently announced a partnership to offer a data management and analysis solution to increase clinicians’ and researchers’ understanding of treatment response for complex diseases that include the largest research area of oncology. The combination of Flywheel’s cloud-scale data management and collaboration platform along with the powerful AIQ technology will provide a scalable solution for improved patient management and the overall delivery of accurate data for the therapeutic area.

With Flywheel’s strengths in data ingestion, curation and collaboration and AIQ’s advanced algorithms, physicians and researchers can more quickly determine optimal treatment plans for their patients and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

“Flywheel is excited about the partnership with AIQ as we work together to help clinicians, life sciences companies, and researchers access and share data and analysis that improves the quality and effectiveness of care they can provide to their patients,” says Jim Olson, CEO of Flywheel. “Together, Flywheel and AIQ will offer an integrated technology system unlike anything else available. We look forward to working together to help our customers make better therapy development and patient care decisions,” added Eric Horler, CEO of AIQ.

About Flywheel

Flywheel is the leading research data platform that’s transforming the way biomedical and imaging data are managed at leading life sciences, clinical, and academic institutions globally. Flywheel provides a comprehensive research data solution with all the tools needed for curation, image processing, machine learning workflows, and secure collaboration. Flywheel is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, and has offices in the Bay Area, Boston, and Budapest. For more information on our mission and products, visit www.flywheel.io or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About AIQ Solutions

AIQ Solutions has developed medical software technology that provides unique early intelligence about oncology treatment effectiveness and toxicity risk. The software analyzes imaging data to quantify treatment response heterogeneity, which it uses to predict patient outcomes. The intelligence generated by AIQ is used by pharmaceutical companies for early-stage drug development and by hospital systems for patient therapy optimization. AIQ is headquartered in Madison, WI. For more information, see www.aiq-solutions.com.