PR 20-59B Armstrong v. Town of Westerly

In PR 20-59, this Office concluded that the Town violated the APRA when it failed to timely produce or exempt documents responsive to the Complainant's APRA request. We directed the Town to provide a supplemental submission regarding the withheld documents and addressing whether the Town's violation was willful and knowing, or reckless. The Town provided a supplemental submission providing Complainant with most of the previously withheld documents. Based on the Town's supplemental submission, we determined that no injunctive relief was necessary and did not find that the violation was willful and knowing, or reckless.