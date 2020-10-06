Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 996 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,358 in the last 365 days.

Post Session Report :: Tuesday, October 6, 2020

SB 810, PN 1398 (Phillips-Hill) – The bill amends Title 71 (State Government) by establishing the Office of Information Technology. A vote of 29-21 was recorded.

SB 983, PN 2000 (DiSanto) – This bill would further provide for the screening of newborn children for certain diseases. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 1075, PN 2067 (Arnold) – Strengthens the enhancement on child pornography crimes against very young children. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 1268, PN 1905 (J. Ward) – The bill amends the Nurse Aide Resident Abuse Prevention Training Act by providing for certification of COVID-19 temporary nurse aides. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 1296, PN 2068 (Argall) – Prohibits a county of the fourth class from buying property in a third-class city and taxing it off the tax roll without municipal and school district approval. A vote of 45-5 was recorded.

SB 1330, PN 1968 (Vogel) – Amends Title 3 (Agriculture) providing milk sell by date and best by date labeling by creating a Subchapter C Milk Sell By Date and best by date labeling. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

You just read:

Post Session Report :: Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.