Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 996 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,358 in the last 365 days.

Schwank Milk Labeling Bill Passes Senate

milk label

Harrisburg, October 6, 2020 Today the Pennsylvania Senate approved 50-0 a bill that would allow milk processors more flexibility in labeling. The legislation was inspired by a dairy industry study Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th district) requested in 2018 which suggested clarifying milk date coding requirements as a way for the state to bolster the dairy industry.

SB 1330 allows milk processors to use a “best by” date instead of a “sell by” date, which was also recommended by a recently released report by the Dairy Future Commission of which Schwank was a member. The proposal also allows milk processors to request a later “best by” or “sell by” date from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture than the current 17-day milk code, after product testing.

“Other states don’t have that 17-day milk code requirement, which is an arbitrary deadline and really doesn’t reflect the freshness of the milk,” Schwank said. “Milk doesn’t necessarily spoil once you get to day 18. But consider consumers in the grocery store – they buy the carton with the latest date. This legislation will help make Pennsylvania milk the fresher choice.” 

The bill now moves to the House for consideration.

-30-

You just read:

Schwank Milk Labeling Bill Passes Senate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.